Khelo India University Games 2020: Hockey schedule for Day 1

Hockey at the KIUG begins on Saturday

The Khelo India University Games 2020 begins at the Kalinga Institute of Engineering Technology (KIIT) campus in Bhubaneswar today.

A total of 4000 athletes across 17 disciplines - archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby and kabaddi - will compete in the inaugural edition of the competition.

The Hockey Stadium campus will host the hockey event which begins on February 22 with 16 teams - eight each in the men's and women's sections are in the fray for top honours.

The teams are split into two pools and each side will play three league matches with the top two sides from both pools advancing to the semi-finals.

Teams from Ranchi, Jabalpur, Odisha, Mysore, Mangalore, Punjab, Haryana, and Bangalore will be seen in action.

The tournament is being organised by the Odisha government in association with the National Sports Federations, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), as well as the management of all the participating universities.

The tournament will be broadcast on Star Sports First, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi and DD Sports. LIVE streaming of certain events will also be available on Hotstar from 10 AM on February 22.

The Hockey Schedule on Day 1 (February 22) of The Khelo India University Games 2020:

7:00 AM - Ranchi University vs. SAM Jabalpur University, Odisha (Women)

8:45 AM - Director, Physical Education University Of Mysore vs. Mangalore University, Karnataka (Women)

10:15 AM - Punjabi University, (Pb) vs. M D University, Haryana (Women)

11:45 AM - ITM University, MP vs. Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar (Women)

2:00 PM - Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, UP vs. Bangalore University, Karnataka (Men)

3:45 PM - M D University, Haryana vs. Games And Sports Committee, New Delhi (Jamia Milia Islamia) (Men)

5:15 PM - Bangalore Central University vs. Lakshmi Bai National Institute Of Physical Education (Lnipe), MP (Men)

6:45 PM - BS Purvanchal University, UP vs. Banaras Hindu University (Men)