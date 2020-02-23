Khelo India University Games 2020: Hockey schedule for Day 2

Action from the hockey competition at the Khelo India Games

The Khelo India University Games 2020 got off to a rousing start at the Kalinga Institute of Engineering Technology (KIIT) campus in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Nearly four thousand athletes across 17 disciplines will compete in the event which is the first of its kind in the country.

The Hockey Stadium at the KIIT campus will be home to the hockey events for men's and women's teams who have both been split into two pools. Three league matches will determine which of the two sides from the two pools make it to the semi-finals.

Teams from Ranchi, Jabalpur, Odisha, Mysore, Mangalore, Punjab, Haryana, and Bangalore are vying for top honours.

On Sunday, the women from Ranchi University will be up against Director, Physical Education University Of Mysore after which SAM Jabalpur University, Odisha take on Mangalore University, Karnataka.

The morning session will also witness Punjabi University square up against ITM University, MP while the girls from M D University, Haryana meet Guru Nanak Dev University.

The men will be in action in the afternoon session with Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, UP attempting to outplay M D University, Haryana.

Teams from Bangalore University, Bangalore Central University and Banaras Hindu University will also display their prowess on Sunday.

The tournament which is being organised by the Odisha government in association with the National Sports Federations, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), as well as the management of all the participating universities will be broadcast on Star Sports and DD Sports.

The Hockey Schedule on Day 2 (February 23)of The Khelo India University Games 2020:

7:00 AM - Ranchi University Vs. Director, Physical Education University Of Mysore (Women)

8:45 AM - SAM Jabalpur University, Odisha Vs. Mangalore University, Karnataka (Women)

10:15 AM - Punjabi University, (Pb) Vs. ITM University, MP (Women)

11:45 AM - M D University, Haryana Vs. Guru Nanak Dev University, (Women)

2:00 PM - Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, UP Vs. M D University, Haryana (Men)

3:45 PM - Bangalore University, Karnataka Vs. Games, And Sports Committee, New Delhi (Jamia Milia Islamia) (Men)

5:15 PM - Bangalore Central University Vs. BS Purvanchal University, UP (Men)

6:45 PM - Lakshmi Bai National Institute Of Physical Education (Lnipe), MP Vs. Banaras Hindu University (Men)