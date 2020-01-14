Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 3 Hockey schedule, when and where to watch, live stream details and timings

Haryana had won the U-21 girls tournament last year

The third day of Khelo India Youth Games 2020's hockey tournament will get underway on 15th January as the upcoming hockey stars from all over the nation will try to give their best on the field. There are a host of big match-ups lined up for the day as the teams will collide against each other in four different categories.

As per the rules of Khelo India Youth Games, each sport has been divided into four sections. They are the U-17 boy's category, U-17 girls category, U-21 boys category and the U-21 girl's category.

On the second day of the hockey event, Punjab U-17 girls had recorded a close win over arch-rivals Haryana. While in the U-17 boy's section, Uttar Pradesh had crushed Haryana. In the U-21 categories, Haryana's girls had overcome the challenge from Chandigarh and defeated them 6-0. On the other side, the Uttar Pradesh boys had defeated Tamil Nadu.

The teams which had registered wins on 14th January will look to keep their momentum going while the losing teams would look to get their mojo back. Here's a look at the full schedule of the third day of Khelo India Youth Games 2020's hockey event.

Hockey schedule for 15th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

8:30 AM - Punjab vs Odisha (U-17 Boys Pool B)

8:30 AM - Jharkhand vs Odisha (U-17 Girls Pool B)

10:00 AM - Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh (U-17 Girls Pool B)

10:00 AM - Delhi vs Jharkhand (U-17 Boys Pool B)

1:30 PM - Haryana vs Mizoram (U-21 Girls Pool B)

1:30 PM - Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana (U-21 Boys Pool B)

3:00 PM - Tamil Nadu vs Delhi (U-21 Boys Pool B)

3:00 PM - Chandigarh vs Odisha (U-21 Girls Pool B)

When and where to watch

The hockey games will be telecast live on the third day as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports Hindi TV channels. Online users can watch the live telecast on the Hotstar app.