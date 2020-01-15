Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 4 Hockey schedule, when and where to watch, live stream details and timings

Khelo India Youth Games - Hockey

After 8 thrilling matches on the third day of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 hockey tournament, the fourth day will feature 12 exciting hockey battles. The defending champions Haryana U-17 boys will meet the home side, Assam in the opening match of the day while the U-17 girls teams of both the states will lock horns with each other at the same time.

Later in the morning session, Punjab and Chandigarh will battle in the U-17 girls tourney while Uttar Pradesh will face Chandigarh in the U-17 boys tournament. After the culmination of those two games, Punjab U-17s will collide with Jharkhand U-17s on the boys side while in the girls' section, Jharkhand U-17s and Uttar Pradesh U-17s will fight with each other.

The afternoon session will feature the U-21 teams from Jharkhand, Odisha and Assam in the matches that begin at 1:00 PM. Jharkhand will battle the hosts in the women's tourney while Odisha's men will lock horns with the home state as well. The final two matches will pit Chandigarh's men against Uttar Pradesh whereas the women from Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to face Maharashtra.

Hockey schedule for 16th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

6:30 AM - Haryana vs Assam (U-17 Boys Pool A)

6:30 AM - Haryana vs Assam (U-17 Girls Pool A)

8:00 AM - Punjab vs Chandigarh (U-17 Girls Pool A)

8:00 AM - Uttar Pradesh vs Chandigarh (U-17 Boys Pool A)

9:30 AM - Punjab vs Jharkhand (U-17 Boys Pool B)

9:30 AM - Uttar Pradesh vs Jharkhand (U-17 Girls Pool B)

11:00 AM - Odisha vs Maharashtra (U-17 Girls Pool B)

11:00 AM - Odisha vs Delhi (U-17 Boys Pool B)

1:30 PM - Jharkhand vs Assam (U-21 Girls Pool A)

1:30 PM - Odisha vs Assam (U-21 Boys Pool A)

3:00 PM - Chandigarh vs Punjab (U-21 Boys Pool A)

3:00 PM - Uttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra (U-21 Girls Pool A)

When and where to watch

The hockey games will be telecast live on the third day as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports Hindi TV channels. Online users can watch the live telecast on the Hotstar app.

