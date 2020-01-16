Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 5 Hockey schedule, when and where to watch, live stream details and timings

The hockey action will continue in Khelo India Youth Games 2020

After an action-packed day on the hockey field where 12 matches took place in a single day, the fifth day of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 will only feature 4 matches. A majority of the teams will not be in action as the pool round enters its last stage.

There will not be any match from the U-17 category as the fans will only witness the U-21 teams of the men's and women's division on the hockey field. All the matches will happen at the Tayabullah Hockey Stadium of Assam.

All the four pool B teams of the U-21 men's division will try to better their position in the group standings. Uttar Pradesh will lock horns with Delhi in the match that starts at 1:30 PM while the ultimate U-21 pool B match pits Tamil Nadu against Haryana.

The pool B teams in the girls' category will also take the field as Haryana will battle Odisha in the opening match, which will be followed by the game between Mizoram and Chandigarh.

Here is the Hockey schedule for 17th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

1:30 PM - Haryana vs Odisha (U-21 Girls Pool B)

1:30 PM - Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi (U-21 Boys Pool B)

3:00 PM - Haryana vs Tamil Nadu (U-21 Boys Pool B)

3:00 PM - Mizoram vs Chandigarh (U-21 Girls Pool B)

When and where to watch

The hockey games will be telecast live on the third day as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 coverage.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports Hindi TV channels. Online users can watch the live telecast on the Hotstar app.