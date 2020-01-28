Latest results from the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship (Day five)

Punjab & Sind Bank vs Hockey Haryana (Image Courtesy: Hockey India)

On day five of the ongoing Hockey India Senior Men National Championship in Jhansi, six matches were played and all of them, barring one, produced a clear result in favour of a team. The biggest victory of the day was registered by Canara Bank who defeated Association of Indian Universities by a margin of three goals 5-2.

Pool A witnessed a close contest between Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh Hockey which was decided by a penalty corner goal by D Muthuselvan in the 57th minute, leading to a 1-0 victory for the South Indian team.

Pool B witnessed a match that was complete opposite of the one described above. The Central Secretariat team defeated Comptroller and Auditor General of India side, 5-4, in a high scoring encounter. The scorers for Central Secretariat were Mohd Umar (27’), Mohd Shariq (39’, 43’, 54’), and Malayalan Gunasekar (48’).

For the other team, the scorers were Mani Kanta Venkateswarlu (27’), Manish Yadav (33’), Nithin Thimmaiah (49’), and Manish Yadav (56’). At one stage, the CAG team led 2-1 but couldn’t hold on.

Central Secretariat vs Comptroller & Auditor General of India (Image Courtesy: Hockey India)

Group C saw two matches – Punjab & Sind Bank vs Hockey Haryana and Canara Bank vs Association of Indian Universities. The former ended in a 2-2 draw with the scorers being Parvinder Singh (7) and Maninderjeet Singh (48’) for Punjab & Sind bank while Vikas (14’) and Jonny Jasrotia (53’) scored for Hockey Haryana.

In the other match, Canara Bank, powered by five goals through Nikkin Thimmaiah (22’), N Kumar (29’), Manjeet (30’), K P Dinesh (37’), K P Somaiah (60’), defeated Association of Indian Universities who scored only two goals – Manjinder Singh (51’) and Parteek Sharma (53’).

In Group D, Air India Sports Promotion Board won their match against Hockey Karnataka 3-2 with Joginder Singh (24’, 60’) and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (18’) scoring for the victors. The two goals for the losing side came through Madivalar Pavan (7’) and S P Deekshit (60’).

Another match from Group D saw Hockey Gangpur – Odisha win through a solitary goal from Stanli Victor Minz (17’) against Hockey Odisha.