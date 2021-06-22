Manpreet Singh, Rani Rampal to lead Indian hockey teams at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal have been named as captains of the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams respectively for Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Hockey India have also chosen two vice-captains each for both teams. While Birendra Lakra and Harmanpreet Singh are the vice-captains for the men’s hockey team, Deep Grace Ekka and Savita Punia are the vice-captains for the women’s hockey team.

Indian men’s hockey team did well under Manpreet Singh

Manpreet Singh is a vital cog in India’s setup. He guided India to an Asia Cup triumph in 2017, the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018 and the FIH Series Final in 2019. The Indian team also reached the quarterfinals of the Hockey World Cup in 2018 and produced a good showing in the FIH Hockey Pro League in 2020.

Read: Why do the Indian Hockey teams have only one goalkeeper for Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Manpreet Singh will be playing in his third Olympic Games.

Manpreet Singh helped Birendra Lakra and Harmanpreet Singh grow under his wings. Birendra Lakra, a versatile defender, was part of the team which took part in the London Olympics but missed out on the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 due to an injury.

Harmanpreet Singh is one of India’s expert dragflickers and has also led the team in Manpreet’s absence, at the FIH Hockey Olympic Test event in Tokyo.

Rani will lead the Indian women's hockey team

Rani Rampal helped team grow from strength to strength

Rani Rampal’s captaincy has been one of Indian women’s hockey team’s strong points. The versatile striker has been at the helm of India’s advent in the last four years and has guided the country to wins in the Asia Cup in 2017, a silver medal each at the Asian Games in 2018 and the Hockey Champions Trophy in 2018. She also guided India to the FIH Hockey Series Final in 2019.

This is the Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympics. I have high expectations from them. My best wishes!

Savita (Gk), Deep Grace, Nikki, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu, Monika, Navjot, Salima Tete, Rani, Navneet, Lalremsiami, Vandana, Sharmila Devi. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Ut4e04hGHe — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 18, 2021

India also made the quarterfinals of the Hockey Women's World Cup 2018 in London for the first time. Rani led by an example when she scored the all-important goal in FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar. Her strike put the team ahead against the USA to secure a qualification for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Rani’s deputies - defender Deep Grace Ekka and goalkeeper Savita Punia – have been in the core group for close to a decade. They have been an integral part of India's growth and helped India attain a career-best ranking of nine in 2018, after a good performance in the World Cup.

What they said

Manpreet Singh has revealed his pride in leading his country to an Olympic event. He said:

"This Olympics will be truly special, and I am humbled to have this opportunity to represent Indian hockey at the Olympics for the third time, this time as team captain. It is a very proud moment for me to be given this charge."

He believes the team has gelled well together and is focused on performing well at the Tokyo games.

"Over the past few years, we have developed a strong leadership group and have successfully overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic to not drop our form and keep our minds and fitness focused towards doing well at the Olympics."

Rani Rampal also believes the spirit in the camp is high and she is honored to lead this talented squad to Tokyo. She said:

"It is a huge honor to lead the Indian hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. In the past few years my role as captain has been made easy with teammates who have shared the responsibilities as senior players. I look forward to this added responsibility and thank Hockey India, the coaching staff and selectors for this honor"

Men’s coach Graham Reid said:

"All three players have been an integral part of the team's leadership over the past couple of years and have shown a lot of maturity in guiding the youngsters during these challenging times. Naming two vice-captains, we believe, will also strengthen our leadership in what is going to be a demanding tournament. We are confident that together they will guide the team to success.”

Read: Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Men's Hockey Team Opponents

Women’s coach Sjoerd Marijne said :

"I congratulate Rani on being named captain. I also congratulate Deep Grace Ekka and Savita on being named the vice-captains of the team. All three players have been part of the leadership group for a long time and have proven their abilities with this added responsibility and have guided many youngsters in the core group."

Marijne believes having two vice-captains will benefit the team. He said:

"Having two vice-captains will also strengthen the core leadership group for the future. Their experience and role will be of importance as we aim to achieve good results in Tokyo. It has been a long journey for the team and we continue into a tough challenge at the Olympics. The team needs to be mentally strong and I am confident with these three players at the helm, they are headed in the right direction."

Savita Punia, one of the vice-captains for the women's team, thanked Hockey India for the opportunity. She said:

"I thank the team's support staff and Hockey India for giving me this responsibility. We are all eagerly awaiting to do well at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, and it will be great to lead India to good wins."

Birendra Lakra is one of the vice-captains of the men's team. He said:

"This will be a very special Olympic Games as we have prepared really well and are poised to win a medal in Tokyo. Being named vice-captain along with Harmanpreet Singh is a matter of pride for me and over the past few years with India we have seen players show great mental toughness during our preparations despite these trying times. We just hope to make the hard work and sacrifices count by winning big.”

Also read: Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Women's Hockey Team's Opponents

Harmanpreet Singh, the second vice-captain of the men's team said:

“When I came into the team as an absolute newcomer in 2015, there were a lot of seniors who guided me and I hope to play the same role now. We have a good, well-prepared team and everyone is excited to make this opportunity count."

Deep Grace Ekka is the second vice-captain of the women's team. She said:

"To lead India as vice-captain at the Olympics is a huge honor and it will surely motivate me further to do well for the team. We have players from different regions of India in the team, but we have come closer as a unit over the past 15 months during the pandemic which has been challenging for all."

Hockey India will be expecting a strong showing from both teams in Tokyo next month.

Edited by Diptanil Roy