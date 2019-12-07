Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad & Lalremsiami nominated for 2019 FIH Hockey Stars Awards

Manpreet Singh

With the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announcing the nominees for the prestigious FIH Hockey Stars Awards, make sure you cast your vote for your favourite hockey players.

India's Maverick Skipper Manpreet Singh has been nominated for the FIH Player of the Year Award for men alongside Eddie Ockenden (AUS), Aran Zalewski (AUS), Lucas Vila (ARG), Arthur Van Doren (BEL), Victor Wegnez (BEL).

In the FIH Rising Star of The Year category for men, young midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad is up against Maico Casella (ARG), Blake Govers (AUS), Zachary Wallace (GBR), Jonas de Geus (NED).

Sensational Indian striker Lalremsiami has been nominated for the FIH Rising Star of The Year women alongside Julieta Jankunas (ARG), Zhong Jiaqi (CHN), Nike Lorenz (GER), Frédérique Matla (NED).

Fans can cast their vote here.

The vote is open until 17 January 2020. The winners of all 2019 FIH Hockey Stars Awards, which also include the FIH Coach of the Year, will be announced in February 2020.