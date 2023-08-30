Men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India vs Oman preview, head-to-head, prediction, and live streaming details

Indian men's hockey team will face Oman in their second match (India vs Oman) of the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier at Salalah, Oman. India are placed in the Elite Pool along with Oman, Japan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Malaysia.

Team India opened its campaign against Bangladesh and emerged victorious with a 15-1 scoreline. They will return to action on Wednesday, August 30, where they will face Oman for the first time in Hockey 5s.

Oman faced Malaysia in their first match of the tournament. They lost 4-10 and are currently in the third spot in the Elite Pool points table. Al Fazari Rashad, Al Shaaibi Khalid, Madit Aiman, and Bait Shamaimaa Mahmood scored for Oman in their tournament opener.

India v Oman: Match Details

Match: India v Oman, Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Date & Time: August 30, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Salalah, Oman

India vs Oman: Head-to-Head

India and Oman will meet for the first time in the Hockey 5s. They last met in the regular 11-member format in Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy. India emerged victorious by 11-0 in that contest and is expected to win this contest with ease as well.

Matches played: 1

India - 1

Oman - 0

Draw - 0

(since 2018)

India vs Oman: Starting 5

India

Raheel Mohammed, Mor Mandeep, Singh Maninder, Suraj Karkera and Rajbhar Pawan

Oman

Al Fazari Rashad, Al Shaaibi Khalid, Madit Aiman, Al Farsi Ibrahim, and Bait Shamaimaa Mahmood

India vs Oman: Match Prediction

India are expected to defeat Oman by a big margin. Having won the first match 15-1, they are likely to win by a similar margin in this contest as well.

India will depend on Maninder Singh and Mohammad Raheel to lead from the front. Maninder is the current leading goal-scorer for the team in the tournament. Meanwhile, captain Al Fazari Rashad will hold the key for Oman.

Match Prediction: India are expected to defeat Oman in their second match of the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier.

India vs Oman: Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Asian Hockey Federation YouTube Channel