Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: Egypt vs India preview, prediction and live streaming details

India will take on Egypt in the 12th clash of Pool B in the Men’s FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 in Oman on Sunday, January 28.

Team India finished the Men's Asian Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier 2023 at the top after steamrolling arch-rivals Pakistan in the gold medal match 2-0 in penalties.

The Men in Blue registered pool-stage wins against Bangladesh (15-1), Oman (12-2), Malaysia (7-5) and Japan (35-1). However, they suffered a close defeat to Pakistan by 4-5. Maninder Singh (22) and Mohammed Raheel (21) looked impressive, topping the goal-scoring charts for India.

Meanwhile, Egypt ended the 2022 Men's Africa Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier right on top of the standings. They thumped Nigeria 9-2 in the grand finale of the qualifiers.

Ahmed Elganaini was the top goal-scorer for Egypt in the campaign with 10 goals. They scored the most goals (32) in the competition, showcasing their dominance throughout the tournament. The 18th-ranked side would be eyeing to aim big in the mega event by stunning Team India.

Egypt vs India Match Details

Match: Egypt vs India, Match 12, Pool B

Date and Time: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Hockey Oman Venue, Al Amarat 119, Oman

Egypt vs India Squads

Egypt

Mohamed Hemid, Hossameldin Ragab, Ahmed Elganaini, Mohamed Elsayed, Mahmoud Hussien, Karim Atef, Ahmed Elnaggar, Amr Sayed, Mostafa Ragab, and Mohamed Edris.

India

Suraj Karkera, Pawan Rajbhar, Manjeet, Mandeep Mor, Uttam Singh, Maninder Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Mohammed Raheel, Gurjot Singh, and Prashant Chauhan.

Egypt vs India Probable Playing 5s

Egypt

Amr Sayed, Ahmed Elnaggar, Ahmed Elganaini, Mostafa Ragab, and Karim Atef.

India

Mohammed Raheel, Maninder Singh, Mandeep Mor, Pawan Rajbhar, and Suraj Karkera.

Egypt vs India Prediction

Though Egypt finished the Africa Hockey5s WC qualifier on top of the standings, India are a much stronger side comparatively. They will be aiming to continue their winning momentum after dominating the Qualifiers.

Egypt vs India match prediction: India to bag a comprehensive win

Egypt vs India Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sports 18 3

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema