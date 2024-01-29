Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: India vs Jamaica preview, prediction and live streaming details

India will cross swords with Jamaica in Pool B, match 17 of Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 in Oman on Monday, January 29.

Team India began with a win and then suffered a defeat on the opening day, moving to the second position in Pool B with three points. They started their campaign with a 9-1 win over Switzerland. However, they suffered a reverse against Egypt by 6-8.

Mohammed Raheel and Maninder Singh are the two players to watch out for from the Indian side as they would be aiming to continue their goal-scoring prowess in the upcoming game.

Jamaica, meanwhile, are carrying the wooden spoon in Pool B after suffering two consecutive defeats. They started their campaign with a defeat against Egypt by 2-10. Later, their poor run continued with yet another loss against Switzerland by 4-6. Jamaica would be hoping to end the pool stage on a winning note.

India vs Jamaica Match Details

Match: India vs Jamaica, Match 17, Pool B

Date and Time: Monday, January 29, 2024, 9:30 am IST.

Venue: Hockey Oman Venue, Al Amarat 119, Oman

India vs Jamaica Squads

India

Suraj Karkera, Pawan Rajbhar, Manjeet, Mandeep Mor, Uttam Singh, Maninder Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Mohammed Raheel, Gurjot Singh, and Prashant Chauhan.

Jamaica

Rasheed Johnston, Ajani Burton, Tuseef Graham, Shemar Gordon, Kemar Mitchell, George Mcglashen, Richard Harris, Christopher Reid, Kevon Reid, and Tyrone Vernon.

India vs Jamaica Probable Playing 5s

India

Mohammed Raheel, Simranjeet Singh/Maninder Singh, Mandeep Mor, Pawan Rajbhar, Suraj Karkera

Jamaica

Kevon Reid, Richard Harris, George McGlashen, Shemar Gordon, Ajani Burton

India vs Jamaica Prediction

India are coming into this game on the back of a close defeat to Egypt. They are expected to make a comeback and beat the struggling Jamaican side in this encounter.

India vs Jamaica match prediction: India to win.

India vs Jamaica Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema