Men’s FIH Pro League 2024: India vs Spain preview, prediction and live streaming details

India will clash against Spain in the eighth match of Men’s FIH Pro League 2024 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, India, on February 10, Saturday.

Team India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, will enter this game as strong favorites as a third-ranked side in the FIH rankings. Experienced midfielder Hardik Singh will be Harmanpreet’s deputy in this campaign.

Having secured a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team India would be aiming to continue their good momentum and strengthen their gameplay when they take on the world-class sides in this competition.

On the other hand, Spain will be led by Marc Miralles. Currently ranked at the eighth spot in the FIH rankings, Spain would be hoping to start the tournament on a winning note. They had an impressive run at the Valencia Olympic Qualifiers and would be eyeing to maintain the momentum.

India vs Spain Match Details

Match: India vs Spain, Match 8

Date and Time: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneshwar, India

India vs Spain Squads

India

PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh, Hardik Singh (vc), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal

Spain

Jan Capelledes, Alejandro Alonso, Enrique Zorita, Igancio Alvarez, Xavier Gispert, Enrique Gonzalez, Marc Recasens, Alvaro Iglesias, Jose Basterra, Oriol Bozal, Marc Reyne, Joan Tarres, Marc Miralles (c), Jordi Bonastre, Rafael Revilla, Pepe Cunill, Joaquin Menini, Enric Miralles, Pau Cunill, Adrian Rafi, Xavier Barutell, Marc Vizcaino, Ignacio Rodriguez, Eduard De Ignacio Simo, Cesar Curiel, Aleix Bozal, Nicolas Alvarez, Gerard Clapes, Antonio Sanz, Andreas Rafi, Ignacio Abajo, Pere Amat, Manuel Rodriguez, Gonzalo Quijano, Pol Cabre Verdiell, Luis Calzado, Bruno Font, Ignacio Cobos, Borja Lacalle, Alvaro Portugal, Rafael Vilallonga

India vs Spain Probable Playing XIs

India

Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Araijeet Singh Hundal

Spain

Alejandro Alonso, Xavier Gispert, Alvaro Iglesias, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Joaquin Menini, Andreas Rafi, Alvaro Portugal, Ignacio Rodriguez, Marc Reyne, Marc Recasens

India vs Spain Prediction

India won four games in the last seven matches between these two sides. Though Spain came out on top by 2-1 at the 4 Nations Men's Invitational Tournament in Barcelona when these two sides last met each other, India, being the higher-ranked side, would start the campaign as hot favorites.

India vs Spain match prediction: India to start the campaign on a winning note

India vs Spain Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sports 18 Khel

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema