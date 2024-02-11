Men’s FIH Pro League: India vs Netherlands preview, head to head, prediction and live streaming details

Team India will take on the Netherlands in the 10th game of the Men’s FIH Pro League 2024 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India on February 11, Sunday.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, Men In Blue have started the campaign with a dominating win over Spain. They stunned the opposition by 4-1 with the skipper stepping up, netting two important goals.

However, India need to improve their gameplay when they take on a better side Netherlands in their most important clash of the campaign. They need to fill in the chicks in their armor and fine-tune their gameplay.

On the other hand, the No.1 ranked team Netherlands are coming into this game on the back of four consecutive wins. They started their campaign with a loss over Great Britain by 2-3. However, they never looked back thereafter.

In their subsequent games, they steamrolled Argentina (3-0), Great Britain (2-1), Argentina in penalties (3(6)-3(7)), and in their most recent clash against Ireland (5-1). They will start this contest as hot favorites over Team India.

India vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: India vs Netherlands, Match 10

Date and Time: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneshwar, India

India vs Netherlands Head-to-Head

India and Netherlands have locked horns on 114 occasions so far with India winning 35 of them while Netherlands secured victories on 52 instances. Notably, 27 clashes ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 114

India Won: 35

Netherlands Won: 52

Drawn: 27

India vs Netherlands Squads

India

PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh, Hardik Singh (vc), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal

Netherlands

Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Tim Swaen, Jonas De Geus, Thijs Van Dam, Thierry Brinkman (c), Seve Van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Dennis Warmerdam, Floris Wortelboer, Jelle Galema, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Derk Meijer, Koen Bijen, Joep De Mol, Steijn Van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reyenga, Jasper Brinkman, Justen Blok, Derck De Vilder, David Huussen, Guus Jansen, Menno Boeren, Max De Bie, Bram Van Battum, Luke Dommershujizen, Jair Van Der Horst, Silas Lageman, Floris Middendorp, Jasper Tukkers, Pepijn Reyenga, Sheldon Schouten, Timo Boers, Boris Burkhardt, Miles Bukkens, Hidde Brink, Duco Telgenkamp, Dean Bonhof, Marlon Landbrug, Boris Ardenburg, Lucas Veen, Olivier Hortensius, Jeroen Kerkmeer, Casper Van Der Veen

India vs Netherlands Probable Playing XIs

India

Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Pathak Bahadur/PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Sumit/Jugraj Singh, Vivek Prasad Sagar, Araijeet Hundal Singh

Netherlands

Jip Janssen, Lars Balk, Thierry Brinkman (c), Jorrit Croon, Floris Wortelboer, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen/Terrance Pieters, Mol De Joep/Jasper Brinkman, Heijningen Van Steijn, Pirmin Blaak

India vs Netherlands Prediction

The Netherlands are brimming with confidence with four consecutive wins after losing their initial encounter in the campaign. Team India, on the other hand, are also in decent form with a win over Spain. However, the world's No. 1 team Netherlands are expected to shine, due to more game time, and come out as hot favorites.

India vs Netherlands match prediction: Netherlands to continue their winning streak

India vs Netherlands Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sports 18 Khel

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema