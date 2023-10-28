Men's Hockey, National Games 2023: Full Schedule, match timings and live streaming details

The 37th National Games is set to take place from October 30 to November 8 2023 in Goa. Various sports will be contested with games held across different cities like Mapusa, Panjim, Ponda, Margao, and Vasco.

Hockey will feature 10 states and they are split into two pools. The top two teams from either group will progress to the semifinals, with the winners playing the final and the losers battling it out in a 3rd/4th place match.

The 36th edition of the tournament was held in Gujarat in 2022, and Services ran out victors in the medal tally table with a total of 128 medals. In hockey, Karnataka took the top spot and the gold medal, with Uttar Pradesh bagging silver and Maharashtra winning bronze.

Men's Hockey National Games 2023: Full schedule and timing in IST

The hockey tournament will begin on October 30, with Maharashtra taking on Odisha in the first match. West Bengal will face Delhi in the second match, while defending champions Karnataka will face hosts Goa in the final match of the day.

The top two teams from Pool A and Pool B will play in the semi-finals on November 7. The winners from the semifinals will progress to the grand finale on November 8. The losers will battle it out for the 3rd place/4th places on the same day.

Men's Hockey National Games 2023 full schedule (all times in IST):

Match 1: Maharashtra vs Odisha, October 30, 12:15

Match 2: West Bengal vs Delhi, October 30, 14:00

Match 3: Karnataka vs Goa, October 30, 15:45

Match 4: Haryana vs Odisha, October 31, 12:15

Match 5: Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh, 14:00

Match 6: Tamil Nadu vs Goa, October 31, 15:45

Match 7: Maharashtra vs Delhi, November 1, 12:15

Match 8: West Bengal vs Haryana, November 1, 14:00

Match 9: Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh, November 1, 15:45

Match 10: Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu, November 2, 12:15

Match 11: Goa vs Jharkhand, November 2, 14:00

Match 12: Delhi vs Odisha, November 2, 15:45

Match 13: Uttar Pradesh vs Goa, November 3, 14:00

Match 14: West Bengal vs Maharashtra, November 3, 16:00

Match 15: Odisha vs West Bengal, November 4, 12:15

Match 16: Maharashtra vs Haryana, November 4, 14:00

Match 17: Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu, November 4, 15:45

Match 18: Haryana vs Delhi, November 5, 12:15

Match 19: Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh, November 5, 14:00

Match 20: Jharkhand vs Karnataka, November 5, 15:45

Match 21: A1 vs B2 (Semifinal), November 7, 12:15

Match 22: B1 vs A2 (Semifinal), November 7, 14:00

Match 23: M21 Loser vs M22 Loser (3rd/4th place match), November 8, 09:00

Match 24: M21 Winner vs M22 Winner (Final), November 8, 14:00

Men's Hockey National Games 2023: Live Streaming Details

The 37th National Games will be telecast on DD Sports TV Channel for Indian viewers and will be streamed on the JioCinema App and National Games Goa 2023's Youtube channel.