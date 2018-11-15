Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 Tickets: Where to buy & How

India take on a formidable Belgium side on December 2

After months of meticulous planning and thorough preparation, the eagerly-anticipated moment is fast approaching. Players, officials, media persons, and hockey fans from around the world will soon converge upon Bhubaneswar as the fourteenth edition of the prestigious Men's World Cup gets underway with a spectacular opening ceremony on November 27.

The crescendo is expected to reach fever pitch when the Indians take on South Africa in their opener on November 28.

Cyclone Ockhi which struck Odisha last December failed to dampen the spirits of the hockey-loving locals, and several Indian players have stated, in no uncertain terms, that the atmosphere at Bhubaneswar will help to inspire and spur them on as it did in the Hockey World League Finals around the same time last year.

Ticket sales for the preliminary stages of the World Cup (which includes the pool matches, crossovers, and quarterfinals) was launched on May 28, 2018. Tickets for the pool matches are priced between Rs. 100 and Rs. 200, while those for the knockout stages are priced between Rs. 150 to Rs. 250.

Tickets for the semifinal, finals, and bronze-medal matches were made available online from September 14. Online tickets were made available on www.ticketgenie.in., and, due to very high demand, have been restricted to two tickets per head.

As per information available on Ticketgenie, online tickets for all days featuring India's pool matches - Nov 28, (India vs South Africa), Dec 2 (India vs Belgium), and Dec 8 (India vs Canada), have been sold out but continue to be available for other matchdays involving the pool stages.

Tickets for the semifinals and finals have also been sold out as per information available on the ticketing portal. The World Cup action reaches its high point on December 15 when the semifinals are scheduled to be played, followed by the third and fourth place playoffs and finals which will be played on December 16.

Offline tickets are also available over-the-counter at the venue and at various outlets in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack as per Hockey India.

Ticket Information for the Odisha World Cup

Official Ticket website for General Sale: www.ticketgenie.in

Helpline: +91 804 115 0910 or +91 821 739 5364

Email: hwc2018@ticketgenie.in

Offline Tickets: Over-the-counter at Kalinga Stadium and outlets at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack