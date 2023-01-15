ML vs CHI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 16th, 2023

Malaysia (ML) will square off against Chile (CHI) in the 11th match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 16.

Malaysia had a horrible start to their World Cup campaign as they lost 4-0 against the Netherlands in their opening fixture. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the Pool C points table with a goal difference of -4. The Malaysian team needs to forget this loss and get back to winning ways in upcoming matches.

Meanwhile, the Chilean team put up a strong fight against New Zealand but they lost the game 3-1 in the end. They are now placed third in the Pool C points table with a goal difference of -2. The team will be looking to open their account against Malaysia as another loss from hereon might knock them out of the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Malaysia vs Chile

Date & Time: January 16, 2023, at 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

Malaysia

Adrian Albert, Hafizuddin Othman, Hassan Najib, Razie Rahim, Rosli Ramadan, Jalil Marhan, Hamsari Ashran, Sari Faizal, Muhamad Aminudin, Ashari Firan, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Hasan Azuan, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Najmi Jazlan, Shahril Saabah, Mizun Zul Pidaus, Azhar Aminul

Chile

Araya Augustin, Juan Purcell, Adrian Henriquez, Vicente Goni, Fernando Renz, Jose Maldonado, Martin Rodriguez, Kay Gesswien, Andres Pizzaro, Juan Amoroso, Jose Hurtado, Filipe Renz, Ignacio Contrado, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Ritcher, Axel Troncoso, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra

Probable Playing XI

Malaysia

Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Najmi Jazlan, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Azuan Hasan, Firhan Ashari, Faizal Saari, Marhan Jalil, Aminudin Muhamad, Pidaus Mizun

Chile

Adrian Henriquez, Jose Maldonado, Juan Amoroso, Andres Pizarro, Vicente Goni, Fernando Renz, Franco Becerra, Juan Purcell, Ignacio Contrardo, Raimundo Valenzuela, Franco Troncoso

ML vs CHI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adrian Henriquez, Juan Amoroso, Jose Maldonado, Andres Pizzaro, Razie Rahim, Najmi Jazlan, Marhan Jalil, Ashran Hamsani, Faiz Jali, Ignacio Contrardo, Juan Purcell

Captain: Najmi Jazlan, Vice-Captain: Jose Maldonado

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adrian Henriquez, Juan Amoroso, Jose Maldonado, Razie Rahim, Najmi Jazlan, Fernando Renz, Ashran Hamsani, Faiz Jali, Firhan Ashari, Nils Strabucchi, Martin Rodriguez

Captain: Razie Rahim, Vice-Captain: Juan Amoroso

Get India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Hockey News

Poll : 0 votes