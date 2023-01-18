ML vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 19th, 2023

Malaysia (ML) will square off against New Zealand (NZ) in the 17th match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 19.

Malaysia opened their account at the World Cup with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Chile in their previous fixture. They are currently placed third in the Pool C points table with three points and a goal difference of -3.

Meanwhile, New Zealand had a disappointing outing against the Dutch team as they lost 0-4 in their second game of the competition. However, they are still placed second in the Pool C points table with three points and a goal difference of -2.

The winner of this game will secure a place in the cross-overs round of the competition, while the losing team will need to wait for the final game of Pool C, which is to be played between the Netherlands and Chile.

Match Details

Match: Malaysia vs New Zealand

Date & Time: January 19, 2023, at 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

Malaysia

Adrian Albert, Hafizuddin Othman, Hassan Najib, Razie Rahim, Rosli Ramadan, Jalil Marhan, Hamsari Ashran, Sari Faizal, Muhamad Aminudin, Ashari Firan, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Hasan Azuan, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Najmi Jazlan, Shahril Saabah, Mizun Zul Pidaus, Azhar Aminul

New Zealand

Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods, Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison

Probable Playing XI

Malaysia

Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Najmi Jazlan, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Azuan Hasan, Firhan Ashari, Faizal Saari, Ashran Hamsani, Shahril Saabah, Marhan Jalil

New Zealand

Dominic Dixon, Kane Russell, Nic Woods, Hayden Phillips, Simon Child, Sam Lane, Sam Hiha, Joseph Morrison, Aidan Sarikaya, Simon Yorston, Blair Tarrant

ML vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Najmi Jazlan, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Faiz Jali, Faizal Saari, Ashran Hamsani, Nic Woods, Simon Child, Sam Hiha

Captain: Kane Russell, Vice-Captain: Ashran Hamsani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Najmi Jazlan, Kane Russell, Aidan Sarikaya, Sean Findlay, Faizal Saari, Ashran Hamsani, Nic Woods, Sam Lane, Sam Hiha

Captain: Razie Rahim, Vice-Captain: Aidan Sarikaya

