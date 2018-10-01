Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad elected as President of Hockey India

Newly Elected Executive Committee Members of Hockey India

New Delhi, 01 October 2018: Hockey Bihar's Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad has now been elected as the President of Hockey India following the 8th Hockey India Congress and Elections held today. Ahmad who formerly held the Secretary-General post will now take over from outgoing President Rajinder Singh as Hockey India Chief starting 1 October 2018 after being elected unopposed.

While Gyanendro Ningombam of Manipur Hockey will take over as the Senior Vice President, Asima Ali of Hockey Jammu & Kashmir and Bhola Nath Singh of Hockey Jharkhand will take over each as Vice Presidents.

Hockey Jammu & Kashmir's Rajinder Singh, who held the President’s post after Mariamma Koshy had reached the retirement age earlier this year, has been elected as the new Secretary General and Tapan Kumar Das of Hockey Assam was re-elected as the Treasurer for a second term. Former Indian Women's Team Captain Asunta Lakra of Hockey Jharkhand, was entrusted with the responsibility of Joint Secretary along with Firoz Ansari of Chhattisgarh Hockey.

Meanwhile, Arti Singh of Hockey Rajasthan, M Renuka Lakshmi of Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and S.V.S. Subramanya Gupta, currently the President of Hockey Karnataka, were each elected unopposed as Executive Members of Hockey India.

Further, Dr. R.P. Singh and Ms. Joydeep Kaur were re-appointed as Athlete Representatives after their nomination from the Executive Board was ratified in the Congress.

The list of 13 newly appointed Hockey India Executive Board members is as below:

President: Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad

Sr. Vice President: Mr. Gyanendro Ningombam

Secretary General: Mr. Rajinder Singh

Vice-Presidents: Ms. Asima Ali

Mr. Bhola Nath Singh

Treasurer: Mr. Tapan Kumar Das

Joint Secretary: Ms. Asunta Lakra

Mr. Firoz Ansari

Executive Board Member: Ms. Arti Singh

Ms. M Renuka Lakshmi

Mr. S.V.S. Subramanya Gupta

