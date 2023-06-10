NED-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women’s FIH Pro League – June 11, 2023

Netherlands Women (NED-W) will square off against Australia Women (AUS-W) in the 47th match of the Women’s FIH Pro League 2022-23. The Eindhoven Stadium in the Netherlands will be hosting this clash on Sunday, June 11.

Netherlands Women are on a roll at the moment as they have won seven games on the Trott, including a dominating 4-2 victory against China in the previous game. The hosts will be eager to end the leg on a high as they are currently placed third in the points table with 21 points and a goal difference of +22.

Australia Women, on the other hand, did not have a great start to the leg as they suffered a humiliating 7-2 loss against the hosts Netherlands. With six wins and three losses, the Australian team is currently placed second in the points table with 24 points and a goal difference of +3.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands Women vs Australia Women, Match 47, FIH Women’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 11, 2023, at 6:40 PM IST

Venue: Eindhoven, Netherlands

Squads to choose from

Netherlands Women

Anne Veenendal, Josine Koning, Julia Remmerswaal, Renee van Laarhoven, Pien Sanders, Sanne Koolen, Margot van Geffen, Lisa Post, Rosa Fernig, Marleen Jochems, Maria Verschoor, Laura Nunnink, Yibbi Jansen, Xan de Waard, Laurien Leurink, Marjin Veen, Marente Barendse, Sabine Plonissen, Kyra Fortuin, Felice Albers, Burg Joosje, Luna Fokke, Elzemiek Zandee, Frederique Matla, Lidewij Welten, Freeke Moes, Dicke Pien

Australia Women

Aleisha Power, Penny Squibb, Renee Taylor, Grace Young, Georgia Wilson, Harriet Shand, Hannah Callum Sanders, Maddison Brooks, Claire Colwill, Shanea Tonkin, Abigail Wilson, Amy Lawton, Mariah Williams, Grace Stewart, Meg Pearce, Ambrosia Malone, Rebecca Greiner, Maddy Fitzpatrick, Smith Maddison, Kaitlin Nobbs, Jane Claxton, Courtney Schonell, Jocelyn Bartram, Brooke Peris, Stephanie Kershaw, Zoe Newman, Greta Hayes, Aisling Utri, Rachel Frusher, Savannah Fitzpatrick, James Carly, Josie Lawton, Pippa Morgan, Annie Gibbs, Georgina Morgan, Tatum Stewart, Karri Somerville, Rene Hunter, Olivia Downes, Alana Kavanagh, Hannah Astbury, Alice Arnott, Morgan Gallagher.

Probable Playing XI

Netherlands Women

Josine Koning, Xan de Waard, Renee van Laarhoven, Yibbi Jansen, Maria Verschoor, Felice Albers, Frederique Matla, Sabine Plonissen, Pien Dicke, Elzemiek Zandee, Freeke Moes

Australia Women

Jocelyn Bartram, Claire Colwill, Brooke Peris, Amy Lawton, Penny Squibb, Harriet Shand, Stephanie Kershaw, Kaitlin Nobbs, Courtney Schonell, Jane Claxton, Rebecca Greiner

NED-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Women’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jocelyn Bartram, Penny Squibb, Harriet Shand, Renee van Laarhoven, Sanne Koolen, Jane Claxton, Amy Lawton, Yibbi Jansen, Xan de Waard, Courtney Schonell, Frederique Matla

Captain: Yibbi Jansen, Vice-Captain: Frederique Matla

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jocelyn Bartram, Penny Squibb, Maddy Fitzpatrick, Renee van Laarhoven, Margot van Geffen, Jane Claxton, Claire Colwill, Yibbi Jansen, Xan de Waard, Ambrosia Malone, Frederique Matla,

Captain: Xan de Waard, Vice-Captain: Penny Squibb

