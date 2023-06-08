NED-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women’s FIH Pro League – June 8, 2023

Netherlands Women (NED-W) will square off against Australia Women (AUS-W) in the 44th match of the Women’s FIH Pro League 2022-23. The Eindhoven Stadium is all set to host this exciting clash on Thursday, June 8.

Netherlands Women had a terrific start to their home leg as they secured a dominating 4-1 victory against China Women in their opening fixture. With five consecutive wins, the hosts have climbed to fourth place in the points table with 15 points and a goal difference of +15.

Australia Women, on the other hand, had a great time in the previous leg as they won three games on the trot, including a 2-1 victory against the hosts New Zealand in the last game. The team will be looking to start the new leg with a win as they currently sit comfortably on top of the points table with 24 points and a goal difference of +8.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands Women vs Australia Women, Match 44, FIH Women’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 8, 2023, at 11:10 PM IST

Venue: Eindhoven, Netherlands

Squads to choose from

Netherlands Women

Anne Veenendal, Josine Koning, Julia Remmerswaal, Renee van Laarhoven, Pien Sanders, Sanne Koolen, Margot van Geffen, Lisa Post, Rosa Fernig, Marleen Jochems, Maria Verschoor, Laura Nunnink, Yibbi Jansen, Xan de Waard, Laurien Leurink, Marjin Veen, Marente Barendse, Sabine Plonissen, Kyra Fortuin, Felice Albers, Burg Joosje, Luna Fokke, Elzemiek Zandee, Frederique Matla, Lidewij Welten, Freeke Moes, Dicke Pien

Australia Women

Aleisha Power, Penny Squibb, Renee Taylor, Grace Young, Georgia Wilson, Harriet Shand, Hannah Callum Sanders, Maddison Brooks, Claire Colwill, Shanea Tonkin, Abigail Wilson, Amy Lawton, Mariah Williams, Grace Stewart, Meg Pearce, Ambrosia Malone, Rebecca Greiner, Maddy Fitzpatrick, Smith Maddison, Kaitlin Nobbs, Jane Claxton, Courtney Schonell, Jocelyn Bartram, Brooke Peris, Stephanie Kershaw, Zoe Newman, Greta Hayes, Aisling Utri, Rachel Frusher, Savannah Fitzpatrick, James Carly, Josie Lawton, Pippa Morgan, Annie Gibbs, Georgina Morgan, Tatum Stewart, Karri Somerville, Rene Hunter, Olivia Downes, Alana Kavanagh, Hannah Astbury, Alice Arnott, Morgan Gallagher.

Probable Playing XI

Netherlands Women

Anne Veenendal, Freeke Moes, Xan de Waard, Renee van Laarhoven, Yibbi Jansen, Maria Verschoor, Felice Albers, Sabine Plonissen, Frederique Matla, Sanne Koolen, Marjin Veen

Australia Women

Aleisha Power, Harriet Shand, Jane Claxton, Renee Taylor, Tatum Stewart, Hannah Callum Sanders, Rebecca Greiner, Maddison Brooks, Grace Stewart, Abigail Wilson, Claire Colwill

NED-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Women’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aleisha Power, Renee Taylor, Harriet Shand, Renee van Laarhoven, Sanne Koolen, Yibbi Jansen, Xan de Waard, Jane Claxton, Hannah Callum Sanders, Rebecca Greiner, Frederique Matla

Captain: Xan de Waard, Vice-Captain: Renee Taylor

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aleisha Power, Renee Taylor, Maddy Fitzpatrick, Renee van Laarhoven, Sanne Koolen, Yibbi Jansen, Xan de Waard, Jane Claxton, Hannah Callum Sanders, Abigail Wilson, Frederique Matla

Captain: Yibbi Jansen, Vice-Captain: Hannah Callum Sanders

