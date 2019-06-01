×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

New playing kits for Indian Men's and Women's hockey teams unveiled

Subhashish Majumdar
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
23   //    01 Jun 2019, 19:40 IST

Captain Manpreet wearing the new kit
Captain Manpreet wearing the new kit

On the eve of the FIH Series Finals, Hockey India has unveiled a new-look playing kit for both the men's and women's teams.

Sporting the Indian tri-colour on the sleeves, the dark-shaded blue jersey has been designed keeping in mind the breath-ability factor in addition to not hampering movements of the players on the pitch.

Official kitting partner Shiv Naresh have created the uniform which the Indian men will proudly don at Bhubaneswar when they begin their FIH Series Finals campaign at the Kalinga Stadium from June 6.

Captain Manpreet wearing the new kit

Captain Manpreet Singh stressed the importance of sporting the India jersey and the unmistakable pride which the players experience while donning the colours on the field of play.

"We feel a lot of pride in wearing the India jersey and several young players work hard round the year to find an opportunity to wear the India kit which also features their unique Hockey India playing number and only a few are fortunate enough to have this privilege."

"The official Playing Kit always holds a very special place in every player's heart and we are thrilled to receive this new-look, newly designed Indian uniform ahead of our important campaign at the FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019."


The pride of wearing India colours
The pride of wearing India colours

While the men will battle it out on home turf, the Golden Girls will travel to the city of Hiroshima for their FIH Series Finals matches which begin on June 15.

Advertisement

Skipper Rani Rampal expressed her admiration for the colours and the fact that it would reflect the aggression of the Indian eves.


Skipper Rani dons the new India jersey
Skipper Rani dons the new India jersey

"We absolutely love the new uniform. We also received new training kit and we are excited about it. The colours are bold, vibrant and I think in a way reflects the aggression we want to showcase in our game. The material used is dry-fit making it very light and breathable when we play matches." 

The profits from ticket-sales of the FIH Series Finals to be held at the Kalinga Stadium will be donated to the Odisha government with a view to aid in the repair and rebuilding process following the damage caused by cyclone Fani.

Tags:
Indian Men's Hockey Team Manpreet Singh (Hockey) Rani Rampal
Advertisement
Can Indian Men's Hockey regain their lost glory?
RELATED STORY
10 greatest moments in Indian hockey history
RELATED STORY
Indian Men's Hockey team returns from Australia Tour and joins National Camp in Bhubaneswar
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: Reasons to Watch, Explore, Travel and Support the Game
RELATED STORY
Coach Harendra Singh - Reliving the 5 most memorable matches
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: India vs Belgium - Preview, Prediction, Telecast, Date, Start time and Where to Watch online
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Indian hockey players
RELATED STORY
Will a foreign coach manage to settle in and deliver in time for Indian hockey ahead of Tokyo 2020? 
RELATED STORY
Azlan Shah Cup 2019: History repeats as India announce an inexperienced squad for Ipoh
RELATED STORY
Meet the French-based Indian hockey family whose love for Odisha led to a birthday gift for Fani relief
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us