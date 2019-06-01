New playing kits for Indian Men's and Women's hockey teams unveiled

Captain Manpreet wearing the new kit

On the eve of the FIH Series Finals, Hockey India has unveiled a new-look playing kit for both the men's and women's teams.

Sporting the Indian tri-colour on the sleeves, the dark-shaded blue jersey has been designed keeping in mind the breath-ability factor in addition to not hampering movements of the players on the pitch.

Official kitting partner Shiv Naresh have created the uniform which the Indian men will proudly don at Bhubaneswar when they begin their FIH Series Finals campaign at the Kalinga Stadium from June 6.

Captain Manpreet Singh stressed the importance of sporting the India jersey and the unmistakable pride which the players experience while donning the colours on the field of play.

"We feel a lot of pride in wearing the India jersey and several young players work hard round the year to find an opportunity to wear the India kit which also features their unique Hockey India playing number and only a few are fortunate enough to have this privilege."

"The official Playing Kit always holds a very special place in every player's heart and we are thrilled to receive this new-look, newly designed Indian uniform ahead of our important campaign at the FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019."

The pride of wearing India colours

While the men will battle it out on home turf, the Golden Girls will travel to the city of Hiroshima for their FIH Series Finals matches which begin on June 15.

Skipper Rani Rampal expressed her admiration for the colours and the fact that it would reflect the aggression of the Indian eves.

Skipper Rani dons the new India jersey

"We absolutely love the new uniform. We also received new training kit and we are excited about it. The colours are bold, vibrant and I think in a way reflects the aggression we want to showcase in our game. The material used is dry-fit making it very light and breathable when we play matches."

The profits from ticket-sales of the FIH Series Finals to be held at the Kalinga Stadium will be donated to the Odisha government with a view to aid in the repair and rebuilding process following the damage caused by cyclone Fani.