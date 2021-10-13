11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 to commence on October 20

The 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 will be held from October 20-29 in Simdega, Jharkhand.

A total of 27 teams, along with over 500 players as well as coaching and support staff, will take part in the hockey tournament.

Earlier, the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Jharkhand is bracing up to ensure smooth conduct of the prestigious hockey tournament. Hockey Jharkhand's Organizing Secretary Bijay Shankar Singh stated that tremendous support has been extended for the administration of the tournament. The state government as well as the District Administration of Simdega have been the main supporters.

"We are very happy that Hockey India has given us the opportunity to host the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021. We have received great support from the District Administration Simdega, the Government of Jharkhand to host this tournament and the SOPs provided by Hockey India. It gives us a clear understanding of what needs to be done as organizers," said Bijay Shankar Singh.

Amidst the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, all the safety precautions will be followed throughout the tournament. All the players and coaching staff will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 RT-PCR test reports upon their arrival in Simdega.

In addition to COVID negative reports, all athletes and officials must have the Aaroya Setu app installed. Virus-related protocols and social distancing norms issued by the MHA and the respective state governments must be followed.

"Apart from Hockey India SOPs, we will be adhering to guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the Government of Jharkhand. We look forward to hosting a successful event,"said Bijay Shankar.

Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 draw:

Pool A: Hockey Jharkhand, Kerala Hockey and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

Pool B: Hockey Haryana, Assam Hockey, Hockey Rajasthan.

Pool C: Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Hockey.

Pool D: Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Uttarakhand and Manipur Hockey.

Pool E: Hockey Maharashtra, Delhi Hockey and Hockey Gujarat.

Pool F: Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Bihar, Goans Hockey, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

Pool G: Odisha, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Himachal, Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

Pool H: Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Bengal and Le Puducherry Hockey.

Following six days of pool matches, the quarter-finals will be played on October 26. Then the semi-finals will be played on October 28 and the medal matches are scheduled for October 29.

