14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Haryana, Odisha, Punjab, Mizoram register convincing wins on Day 3

Hockey Haryana thrashed Assam Hockey 15-0 in a Pool D encounter at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri on Friday, March 15. Deepika was the star player in the match, scoring five goals (2', 40', 42', 49' & 56').

Udita (32' & 36'), Mahima Choudhary (15' & 47'), and Sharmila Devi (2' & 35') scored a couple of goals each for Haryana. Moreover, Ekta Kaushik (44'), Neha Goyal (18'), Navneet Kaur (26'), and Jyothi (50') scored a goal each.

Later in the day, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Goans Hockey 9-1 in another one-sided contest. Dipti Lakra (5' & 12'), Aten Topno (12' & 34') and Dipi Monika Toppo (10' & 51') scored a brace each for Odisha.

Jiwan Kishori Toppo (29'), Nitu Lakra (57'), and Anupa Barla (60') found the back of the net once each for the Hockey Association of Odisha. Meanwhile, Geeta Rathod was the only goal scorer for Goans Hockey, finding the back of the net in the 47th minute.

Two Pool F matches were held on the third day of the competition. In the first Pool F match, Hockey Punjab triumphed over Hockey Rajasthan with a scoreline of 11-2.

An easy win for Punjab as Sarabdeep Kaur (15', 39' & 56') led the attack with a hat-trick. Taranpreet Kaur (1' & 42'), and Kirandeep Kaur (18' & 45') scored a couple of goals each, while Rajwinder Kaur (9'), Jotika Kalsi (22') and Baljeet Kaur (41') found the back of the net one time each in the match.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan scored a couple of goals in the match. Rajveer Kaur (19') and Reena Saini's (36') efforts went in vain as they lost the match.

Later in the day, Hockey Mizoram thrashed Hockey Himachal 10-0 in another one-sided encounter. Two players - Lalpeksangi (49', 53' & 54') and captain H Lalruatfeli (29', 48' & 56') scored a hat-trick.

Lalhlunmawii (12'), Lalruatfeli (37'), Lalremsiami (47'), and Marina Lalramnghaki (59') scored a goal each for Hockey Mizoram to guide the team to a convincing victory.

14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Day 4 Fixtures (March 16) (All times in IST)

Here is the schedule for Day 4 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024:

Pool B - Kerala Hockey vs Delhi Hockey, 7am

Pool A - Chhattisgarh Hockey vs Hockey Bihar, 8.45am

Pool C - Hockey Andhra Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Hockey, 10.30am

Pool H - Hockey Bengal vs Telangana Hockey, 3.30pm

Pool H - Hockey Gujarat vs Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, 5.15pm

Pool G - Hockey Uttarakhand vs Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, 7pm