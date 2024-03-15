14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Manipur, Telangana register thumping victories on Day 2

Hockey Bihar took on Hockey Madhya Pradesh in a Pool A encounter of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 on Thursday (March 14). The latter side were off to a flying start, with Aishwarya Chavan (6') and Preeti Dubey (9') scoring a goal each.

Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta found the back of the net in the 32nd minute, while captain Ishika Chaudhary scored a goal in the 33rd minute. Hritik Singh starred for Hockey Madhya Pradesh as she scored a hat-trick for her state. She scored goals in the 45th, 50th and 60th minutes.

Hockey Bihar's Ebha Kerketta scored a goal in the 57th minute of the game. However, that wasn't enough as Hockey Madhya Pradesh won the match by a convincing 7-1 margin.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Jharkhand played out a 2-2 draw. Indian national player Salima Tete opened the scoring for Jharkhand in the 15th minute. Moreover, Reshma Soreng scored a goal in the 19th minute to double Jharkhand's lead.

Mumtaz Khan (34') and Bano Hina (47') scored a goal each for Uttar Pradesh Hockey to level the scores 2-2 and force Hockey Jharkhand to split points.

Later in the day, Hockey Bengal defeated Hockey Tamil Nadu 2-0, courtesy of a goal each from Sushmita Gandha (21') and Sushmita Panna (38').

Similarly, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Delhi Hockey 3-0. The goalscorers for the hosts were Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar (11'), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (21'), and Priyanka Wankhede (57').

Manipur Hockey thrashed Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 12-0. Manisha Chauhan scored a hat-trick, while Bramhacharimayum Sarita Devi and Jain Sakhi scored a couple of goals each.

Prabhleen Kaur, Chingshubam Sanggai Ibemhal, Lanleibi Khundrakpam Chanu, Thokchom Pinki Devi, and Meenu Rani scored a goal apiece for Manipur Hockey on Thursday.

Hockey Gujarat, on the other hand, faced a humiliating 0-12 defeat against Telangana Hockey in a Pool H fixture on Thursday. Captain Jyothi Edula led from the front with three goals. She was well supported by Harleen Kour Sardarni, Preethi Dharla, and Sri Chandana Gandhapu, who scored two goals each.

Akhila Mandla, Anusha Chekkala, and Varshitha Muppala found the back of the net once each for Telangana Hockey.

14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Day 3 Fixtures (March 15) (All times in IST)

Here is the schedule for Day 3 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024:

Pool D - Hockey Haryana vs Assam Hockey, 7:00

Pool E - Hockey Association of Odisha vs Goans Hockey, 8:45

Pool F - Hockey Punjab vs Hockey Rajasthan, 10:30

Pool F - Hockey Himachal vs Hockey Mizoram, 16:00