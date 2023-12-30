18-member Indian women's hockey squad announced for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024

Hockey India on Saturday (December 30) announced an 18-member Indian Women's Hockey Team squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024.

The FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 will be held from January 13 to 19 in Ranchi and will serve as a qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The top three teams (champions, runners-up, and third-place winner) at the end of the tournament will make it to the mega event.

The hosts are pitted in Pool B of the competition alongside Italy, New Zealand, and the United States. Germany, Japan, the Czech Republic, and Chile will compete in Pool A of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024.

Goalkeeper Savita was named as India's skipper for the tournament, while star player Vandana Katariya will serve as her deputy as India aim for a Paris Olympics 2024 berth.

Regarding the team selection, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman was quoted as saying:

"The FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 is an important tournament on our Paris 2024 Olympics journey. It is imperative that we live up to expectations and all the players in the squad are working to secure qualification. After careful consideration, we have chosen a well-balanced team with immense skill and experience in all departments.

She added:

"Also, Savita and Vandana have faced high-pressure situations numerous times in their career so far, they are well equipped to guide the rest of the team as the Captain and Vice Captain.”

Indian Women’s Hockey Team for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika

Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Beauty Dungdung

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya