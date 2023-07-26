20-player Indian Junior women's hockey squad named for four-nation tournament

A formidable 20-member Indian Junior women’s hockey Team has been revealed on Wednesday as Hockey India made an official announcement to excite hockey lovers all over the nation. The announced squad is all set to take part in a four-nation tournament set to be played between August 18 and 23 at Dusseldorf, Germany.

As per the details, the Indian women's hockey team will battle against England, Spain, and the host Germany in the four-nation tournament. It will act as a practice forum for the crucial tournament, Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2023. The all-important event is scheduled to take place from November 29 to December 10, 2023 and will be hosted by Santiago, Chile.

Discussing the Indian women's hockey squad, the experienced defender Preeti will lead the squad whereas, talented midfielder Rutuja Dadaso Pisal will perform the duties as a deputy to Preeti.

Tushar Khandker, the coach of the women's junior team, shared his comments on the squad announcement.

“The 4 Nations Tournament will be a great opportunity for our team to prove their mettle on an international stage again and implement our learnings from practice sessions," said Tushar.

The head coach added:

“Also, the tournament presents an ideal opportunity to hone our tactics and gauge our abilities against formidable opponents. This event will serve as a crucial means to pinpoint areas for enhancement, playing a pivotal role in our readiness for the Junior World Cup. We firmly believe that this valuable exposure will elevate our performance and equip us to confront the forthcoming challenges with confidence."

Women's hockey 20-player squad for a four-nation tournament

The skilled duo of Madhuri Kindo and Khushboo will take care of goalkeeping whereas, Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa, Neelam, and Thounaojam Nirupama Devi will be joined by Preeti in the defenders' list.

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Sakshi Rana, Sujata Kujur, Bhumiksha Sahu, Jyoti Singh, Mahima Tete, and Hina Bano are all set to feature in the completion as midfielders.

A skilled line-up of Annu, Deepika Soreng, Sunelita Toppo, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, and Mumtaz Khan will perform the obligations of the forward department.

Below is the Indian women's hockey squad:

Goalkeepers Defenders Midfielders Forwards 1. Madhuri Kindo 3. Preeti (C) 8. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (VC) 16. Annu 2. Khushboo 4. Ropni Kumari 9. Manju Chorsiya 17. Deepika Soreng 5. Anjali Barwa 10. Sakshi Rana 18. Sunelita Toppo 6. Neelam 11. Sujata Kujur 19. Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar 7. Thounaojam Nirupama Devi 12. Bhumiksha Sahu 20. Mumtaz Khan 13. Jyoti Singh 14. Mahima Tete 15. Hina Bano