2022-23 FIH Pro League: Rourkela named second venue along with Bhubaneswar for prestigious hockey competition

The 2022-23 edition of the men's FIH Pro League is all set to return on October 28 this year.

India, along with Australia (Newcastle and Hobart), Argentina (Mendoza and Santiago del Estero), Belgium (Antwerp), England (London), the Netherlands (Eindhoven and Amsterdam), and New Zealand (Christchurch and Wellington) will host the upcoming FIH Pro League. The competition will take place between October 28, 2022, and July 5, 2023.

Rourkela has been named the second Indian venue, along with Bhubaneswar, to host the fixtures in the Indian leg of the prestigious hockey league.

In a statement, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) spoke about the revised format and its benefits. The statement read:

“As already announced in March, a new schedule - based on a series of ‘mini-tournaments’ where several teams will gather in one venue to play two matches against each other - will come into force for this new Pro League season."

The statement continued:

“This format will have a major positive impact on players’ welfare and the environment, thanks to a substantial reduction in the amount of travel needed for each team and the officials. Another great advantage of this revised format is that it increases the number of dates available for athletes to compete in their domestic leagues and club competitions."

FIH Pro League 2022-23: Indian men's hockey schedule

Hockey India (HI) will host New Zealand and Spanish hockey teams in the FIH Pro League opener between October 28, 2022, and November 6, 2022. The Indian team's fixtures in the FIH Pro League are as follows:

India vs New Zealand

Date: October 28, 2022; Match 1

Date: November 4, 2022; Match 2

India vs Spain

Date: October 30, 2022; Match 1

Date: November 6, 2022; Match 2

In March of 2023, India will take on Germany and Australia on home turf. The German and Australian hockey teams will also compete against each other in India.

India vs Germany

Date: March 10, 2023; Match 1

Date: March 13, 2023; Match 2

India vs Australia

Date: March 12, 2023; Match 1

Date: March 15, 2023; Match 2

India will later depart for Europe to play their away matches in May of 2023. The Indian team's fixtures for the European leg are as follows:

India vs Belgium

Date: May 26, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 2, 2023; Match 2

India vs England

Date: May 27, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 3, 2023; Match 2

India vs Netherlands

Date: June 7, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 10, 2023; Match 2

India vs Argentina

Date: June 8, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 11, 2023; Match 2

