3rd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023: Indian Oil Corporation beat Railway Sports in shootout to win final

Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) squared off against Indian Oil Corporation Women (IOC) in the summit clash of the 3rd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023. The match took place at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 21).

Railway Sports Promotion Board captain Vandana Karatiya found the back of the net in the 12th minute to gain a comfortable lead in the game. Their lead was extended when Mariana Kujur converted a penalty corner in the 15th minute.

However, Indian player Sharmila Devi scored off a penalty corner in the 28th minute to keep Indian Oil Corporation's hopes alive.

The celebration in the IOC camp couldn't last long as Sangita Kumari found the back of the net in the 33rd minute to make the Railway Sports Promotion Board's lead double.

Vandana Katariya and Jyoti scored a goal each in the 49th minute for their respective sides to make it 4-2 for RSPB. Moreover, Rajwinder Kaur found the back of the net in the 55th minute to reduce IOC's deficit to one goal.

Indian Oil Corporation player Jyoti stunned the opponents, courtesy of a penalty corner goal in the 59th minute to make the scores level at 4-4 and take in the game into a shootout.

Railway Sports Promotion Board, who looked in a great position to win the game conceded three goals in the final quarter and lost the game 2-3 on penalty shootout to Indian Oil Corporation.

3rd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023: Sports Authority of India wins third-place match

Earlier in the day, Sashastra Seema Bal took on the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in the third-place match at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi. Kavita converted a penalty corner in the final minute of the first quarter to hand SAI a 1-0 lead in the game.

Lalrindiki scored a couple of goals in the 35th and 41st minute to extend Sports Authority of India's lead by three goals.

Sashastra Seema Bal captain Rajni Bala scored off a penalty corner in the 43rd minute to make it 3-1. However, it was too late for the side to make a comeback into the game and thus settled for the fourth place.