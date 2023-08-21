4 Nations Junior Men's Tournament: India defeat England by 4-0

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey team picked up their second victory of the tournament as they dominated England to win by 4-0 at Duesseldorf in Germany.

India began their campaign with a massive 6-2 victory over Spain. However, they went down to the hosts Germany by 2-3 in their previous match. The team needed a victory over England to finish at the top of the table.

The team defended well compared to the previous two days. They did not let the England Junior team open their account. The England team certainly challenged the Indian defence multiple times. Especially, in the final quarter of the match when they showed urgency in scoring, but India kept things under control to win it with ease in the end.

With a 4-0 victory, India ends their league stage at the top of the table and will meet Germany in the finals of the 4 Nations Junior Men's Tournament. India's only loss in the tournament came against the hosts, and they will be keen to overcome the challenge this time.

Goal Scorers for India against England in the 4 Nations Junior Men's Tournament

India's Rajinder Singh was the first to score in today's match. He successfully converted the penalty corner to help India close the first quarter at 1-0.

India entered the second half with the lead. Amir Ali extended that lead by scoring a field goal in the 33rd minute. Amandeep Lakra then tripled the lead in the 41st minute to put India on top.

India entered the final quarter with a 3-0 lead. While England dominated the proceedings, they could not find a way to breach the Indian defence. India's Araijeet Singh Hundal scored in the 58th minute to help India finish 4-0 in the final league match of the 4 Nations Junior Men's Tournament.

Notably, Sudeep Chirmako, the top scorer for India in the tournament, missed out on the match today. Chirmako has scored four goals so far. Amandeep Lakra and Rohit have scored two goals for the India men's junior hockey team in the 4 Nations Junior Men's Tournament.