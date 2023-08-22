4 Nations Junior Men's Tournament: India finishes as runner-up after losing 1-6 against Germany

Indian Junior Men's Hockey team lost 1-6 against Germany in the final of the 4 Nations Junior Men's Tournament on Tuesday at Duesseldorf. The Indian team, which finished their league stage at the top of the points table, was stunned by the hosts once again.

India had a shaky start to the game. The hosts capitalized on it well and found the target in the 15th minute of the match. Just before the end of the first quarter, Germany's Florian Sperling scored the first goal for the team.

Ben Hasbach found the target in the 20th minute to double the lead of Germany. India's Sudeep Chirmako pulled things back for the team as he scored in the 22nd minute.

Expand Tweet

However, the hosts continued to dominate and went into the second half with a 3-1 lead. While India counter-attacked, Germany proved too good for the visiting side. Soon, Fabio Seitz scored in the 38th minute of the match to help Germany move to 4-1.

In the final moments of the third quarter, India was stunned by the hosts as they scored the 5th goal of the match. Paul Glander scored a field goal to finish the match 6-1.

India showed desperation in the final moments of the match but they could not get through Germany's defence. India finishes as the runners-up in this clash.

Sudeep Chirmako ends as the leading goal-scorer in the 4 Nations Junior Men's Tournament

Sudeep Chirmako, who scored the lone goal for India in the final of the 4 Nations Junior Men's Tournament, ended as the leading goal-scorer with 5 goals.

The 20-year-old scored twice against Spain in India's massive 6-2 victory in the opening match. He scored both goals for the team against Germany where India ended with 2-3. Notably, Chirmako did not start in the playing XI against England's junior men's team. Spain's Alvarez Nicolas and Cabre Verdiell Pol ended the tournament with three goals.

Germany's Ben Hasbach, who scored the final goal against India today, ended the tournament with three goals. He is the top-scorer for the hosts, despite featuring only in three matches in the 4 Nations Junior Men's Tournament.