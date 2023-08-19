4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament 2023: India loses 1-3 against Germany

The Indian Junior Women's hockey team had a forgettable start to the 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament as they lost 1-3 against the hosts Germany.

Germany Women's team dominated the proceedings right from the start. The hosts found the target in the ninth minute of the match. Hahn Marie helped Germany to go 1-0 up in the first quarter by converting the penalty corner.

India pulled things back in the defense and did not allow Germany to enter the circle in the first half. On the other hand, Germany defended well too. India could not find the equalizer in the first half and the score read 0-1 in favor of Germany.

In the second quarter, India attacked more. They dominated the proceedings and almost found the equalizer as well. However, things did not go India's way as Germany extended their lead in the 37th minute of the match. Seidel Carolin's field goal helped the hosts to double their lead.

India came out all blazing in the final quarter. They counter-attacked well compared to the previous three quarters. Still, they could not breach the German defense to find a goal. In the final moments of the match, Germany tripled their lead as Lena Keller found a field goal in the 58th minute of the match.

Mumtaz Khan scored the lone goal for India against Germany in 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament

Indian junior women's hockey team were 0-3 when there were only two minutes left in the match. India kept fighting hard even in the dying minutes. As a result, they earned a penalty corner in the 60th minute of the match.

Mumtaz Khan successfully converted the corner to get her name on the scoresheet. India completed the match with 1-3 on board. Notably, Mumtaz Khan was the star performer for India in their previous encounter against Germany in the World Cup last year, which went India's way.

India junior women's hockey team will be back in action on Sunday, August 20, where they will take on England for their second match of the 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament.