4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament: India comes from behind to secure a draw against England

Indian women's junior hockey team came back from 1-3 to secure a draw against England in their second match of the 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament on Sunday, August 20.

India had a forgettable start to the 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament as they went down to the hosts Germany in the first match by 1-3. Notably, against England, the scoresheet read the same but this time, India managed to pull things back to end with 3-3.

Le Huray Martha of England scored the first goal of the match. She got through the Indian defense and found the target in the 4th minute. After India found the equalizer, England extended their lead by converting the penalty corner in the ninth minute.

The first quarter ended with England leading by 2-1. Le Huray Martha stunned the Indian team once again as she found the target in the 19th minute of the match. England entered the second half with confidence as they led the proceedings 3-1. The third quarter ended goalless as both teams defended well.

India attacked more in the fourth quarter and was desperate to minimize England's lead. In the match's final moments, they found two goals to end with 3-3.

Hina Bano, Rutuja Pisal, and Mumtaz Khan scored for India against England in the 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament

India provided a better display compared to their performance against Germany in the tournament. Hina Bano opened the account for the team in the sixth minute when she found the equalizer to make it 1-1. India had to wait until the second half to find the next goal. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal scored the second goal for the team in the 49th minute of the match.

During the final moments of the match, India was trailing by 2-3. The team changed their plans and counter-attacked well. They found the third goal in the 53rd minute, courtesy of Mumtaz Khan.

Mumtaz Khan has been the top scorer for India Juniors for a while now. Even in the last encounter against England in the 2022 Junior World Cup, she scored twice and helped India to reach the penalty shootout.

India will return to action on Monday (August 21) against Spain in their final league match of the 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament.