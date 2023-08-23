4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament: India defeat England 6-2 in 3rd-place playoff

Indian junior women's hockey team finished the 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament in Germany on a high, as they defeated England 6-2 in the 3rd-place playoff on Wednesday.

The Indian team was aggressive right from the beginning. Though they had multiple opportunities to score in the first quarter, they could not breach England's defence. However, in the second quarter, India found the target twice.

England's Claudia Swain opened the account for England in the 16th minute. India responded soon as Neelam converted the penalty corner in the 25th minute. Annu helped India move ahead by scoring in the 26th minute.

India entered the second half with a 2-1 lead. The team continued their confident display as Sunelita Toppo converted a penalty in the 35th minute. Three minutes later, Hima Bano made it 4-1.

Mumtaz Khan and Annu made things difficult for England as they scored in the final quarter to make it 6-1. Though India was well ahead in the game, England fought until the final moments and even found a goal in the dying minutes of the match.

Charlotte Bingham scored a field goal in the 54th minute of the match to finalize the 6-2 scoreline.

Indian junior women's team ended the 4 Nations Junior Women's tournament with 12 goals

Indian junior women's team might not have won the tournament but they had several positives to take from the 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament. One of them is the fact that the Indian side was the leading goal-scorer in the tournament, from four matches.

The team scored 12 goals, including seven field goals and five penalty corners. Annu, who scored twice on Wednesday, ended the tournament as the leading goal-scorer for the team with three goals. She also scored against Spain earlier in the tournament.

Mumtaz Khan was the penalty corner specialist for the Indian junior women. She scored three goals in four matches. Hina Bano scored twice in the tournament as well. Spain's Teresa Lima is the tournament's leading goal-scorer with four goals in four appearances in the 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament.