4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament: India Women defeat Spain Women by 2-1

Indian Junior Women's hockey team handed Spain their first loss of the 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament on Tuesday at Duesseldorf in Germany. India, who were at the bottom of the table before this match, needed a big win over Spain to make a move in the points table.

The Indian team produced an attacking display right from the start of the game. India's Annu opened the account by scoring in the final moments of the first quarter. Teresa Lima found the target for Spain in the 23rd minute to end the 1st quarter at 1-1. Both teams tried their best to find another goal but they failed to do so as the first half ended with 1-1.

Even in the third quarter, both teams struggled to find the target as the final quarter of the match turned into a nail-biter. India found the lead in the 47th minute to move to 2-1.

While Spain launched the counter-attack to find the equalizer, the Indian defence proved too good for them as the match ended in India's favour by 2-1.

With this victory, India moves to the third position in the points table. They will face England in the 3/4th place match. England lost their final game against the hosts Germany to end the league stage of the 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament at the final spot.

Spain, who were at the top of the table before their clash against India, drops to the second spot with four points. Since they have a better goal difference (2) than India (-1), they finish in the second spot and will take on table-toppers Germany in the final. Germany has two wins and one loss in the 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament.