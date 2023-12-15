5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023: Indian men go down fighting against hosts Spain in season opener

The Spanish Men's Hockey Team beat the Indian Men's Hockey Team 1-0 in the opening match of the men's event at the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 on Friday (December 15).

The latter side's starting lineup consisted of goalkeeper Kishan B Pathak, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Dilpreet Singh.

A goalless first quarter ended, with the score reading 0-0. However, Spain managed to find the back of the net in the second quarter to gain a 1-0 lead against India.

With no goals from either of the teams in the final half, hosts Spain emerged victorious.

India will lock horns with Belgium in their upcoming match on Saturday, December 16, at 8:00 pm at the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023. They will square off against Germany on Tuesday, December 19, at 3:30 p.m.

India's last match in the event will be against France on Wednesday, December 19, at 3:30 pm.

The 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 will help all five teams to practice and give players game time ahead of the FIH Men's Pro League 2023-24. Moreover, it'll also help them to finalize their squad for the Pro League based on the players' performances.

5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023: Full list of matches and timings in IST

Friday, December 15

India vs Spain - 5:45 p.m

Saturday, December 16

France vs Germany - 5:45 p.m.

India vs Belgium - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 17

Spain vs Germany - 5:30 p.m.

Monday, December 18

France vs Belgium - 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 19

India vs Germany - 3:30 p.m.

Spain vs Belgium - 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20

India vs France - 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 21

Belgium vs Germany - 3:30 p.m.

France vs Spain - 5:30 p.m