5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 Points Table: Updated standings in Women's Hockey after India vs Spain, Match 1

Hosts Spain are placed atop the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 Points Table with three points, having edged past India 3-2 in the season opener on Friday (December 15). They have a goal difference of one.

Meanwhile, the Indian Women's Hockey Team is languishing at the the bottom of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 standings with a loss against Spain. They have zero points and a goal difference of -1.

Belgium, Germany, and Ireland are the three other teams competing in the tournament that are yet to play a match in the tournament. They will play their first match of the competition on Saturday, December 16.

5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023: Indian Women's Hockey Team loses to hosts Spain

The women's hockey event at the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 started with a thrilling encounter between the hosts Spain Women's Hockey Team and the Indian Women's Hockey Team.

India took a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter, courtesy of a goal each from Gurjit Kaur and Sangita Kumari. However, Spain managed to level the scores at 2-2 at half-time.

The match was an evenly contested one, with both teams giving their best and looking to bag three full points. However, the tourists fell short by a goal as Spain put one into the net in the final quarter to win the match 3-2.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will take on Belgium in their upcoming encounter on Saturday, December 16, at 10:15 pm IST. Meanwhile, the hosts will play their next match against Germany on Sunday, December 16, at 3:30 pm IST.

5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023: Fixtures (December 16)

Here is the schedule for the Women's Hockey matches on Day 2 of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 (Timings in IST):

Saturday, December 16

Ireland vs Germany - 3:30 p.m.

India vs Belgium: 10:15 p.m.