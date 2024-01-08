“Among the Asian representatives, Japan and India are the sole contenders” - Japan captain Yuri Nagai on FIH Olympic Qualifiers

The Ranchi FIH Olympic Qualifiers will get underway on January 13, as eight teams battle it out to book a berth in Paris. Arriving in India on Sunday (January 7), the captain of the Japanese team, Yuri Nagai, spoke of their expectations for the tournament.

Japan, who is placed in Pool A, will kick off their campaign with a battle against the Czech Republic on Sunday. Next, the team will face Germany on January 14 and Chile on January 16.

Speaking about the competition they expect at the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, Nagai told Hockey India:

“Among the Asian representatives, Japan and India are the sole contenders in this tournament. We hold optimistic expectations for both nations' performances, aiming for success in this event."

The team captain went on to add that their earlier defeat against India at the same venue in the finals of the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy helped them make a few changes in their squad.

"Following our defeat in the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final against India, we organized several training camps. As a result, we've made a few changes in our squad based on those sessions," she said.

New Zealand captain Olivia Merry on facing India at the FIH Olympic Qualifiers

The other team to arrive in Ranchi on Sunday was New Zealand. The world number 11 side, who are playing in India for the first time, have drawn the host country in their pool stage matches.

The Black Sticks will start their FIH Olympic Qualifiers with a round against Italy, before taking on India and the United States on January 14 and 16, respectively.

Speaking about facing India on home ground, New Zealand captain Olivia Merry told Hockey India:

"India poses a formidable challenge for us; their history and gameplay make them a tough opponent to overcome. The teams in our pool present similar challenges, demanding our best performance. Our primary objective is securing the top spot in our Pool to ensure a place in the semi-finals."

Merry went on to add that despite the competition, the NZ team is confident of their game going into the tournament.

“Our team holds a strong belief and enters this tournament with a great sense of confidence and readiness," said the Kiwi.