"As a team we now look ahead while learning from past mistakes" - Lalit Upadhyay confident of India's chances ahead of Hangzhou Asian Games

With a direct berth to Paris 2024 at stake, the Indian men's hockey team is fine-tuning their preparations ahead of the 19th Asian Games scheduled to begin in Hangzhou, China in just over a week's time.

Despite being the top-ranked side in the continent, the Asian Games has proven to a be tricky hunting ground for the Indian men who failed to go all the way during the last edition after a shock defeat to Malaysia in the semifinals.

Over the course of an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, ace striker Lalit Upadhyay sheds light on what it means for him to be representing India again, how the team have moved on from failures of the past and how off-the-ball play is vital in offence and defence.

"The foremost thought that crosses our mind each time we play for India at the Asian Games is to get a medal back home while also earning a direct qualification ticket to the Olympic Games," said Lalit Upadhyay brimming with confidence.

"We are a team that now look ahead while having learnt from, and corrected the mistakes of the past," he added.

"Spark of extra energy" - Lalit Upadhyay on what youngsters bring to the table before Asian Games campaign

Lalit in attack mode at the-Commonwealth Game

Mandeep Singh who has often played the role of the poacher will join Lalit Upadhyay up front as one of the senior members of the forward line alongside Gurjant Singh. The immensely talented Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh will also be adding their firepower for the Indians up front.

The speedy forward feels that an amalgamation of the old and the new is just what is needed to work wonders for the unit as a whole.

"When there is a mix of senior players along with the newer lot, there is a spark of extra enegy that is created along with the existing experience in the bunch," stated the veteran.

"So, the coaches then decide how to best utliize different players based on what the overall strategy is," Upadhyay added. "We guide the youngsters but are also challenged in a way as we need to step up our fitness levels to be on par with them."

The coordination between strikers is the key to the success of any team that wishes to strike gold at the highest level. Lalit Upadhyay dwelt at length on the larger role that the men up front have with regard to manufacturing PCs and being the first line of defence.

"Our aim is to strike a balance between creating and converting PCs and also creating goals from open play. The focus is on the outcome - and, that is to create short corners if we are unable to score field goals," the 29-year-old stalwart declared.

"Strikers are also the first line of defence of a team. If we do not have the ball then the focus is to approach the opposition in such a manner that the defence is able to tackle them. Applying pressure on the goal-line is the key. Responsibilities exist on the ball and off the ball as well," he pointed out.

"We are mentally prepared for the big event" - Lalit Upadhyay focussed on the outcome ahead of Asian Games

Lalit Upadhyay is one of India's best strikers

Back in 2018, the Indians stunned the hockey world by winning a silver medal in the last edition of the elite Champions Trophy in Breda.

Just when it seemed that nothing go wrong with regard to their quest for gold in the Asian Games, a gritty Malaysian side brought about the downfall of Harendra Singh's boys in the semifinal.

The Indians have now won gold at the recently concluded Asian Champions in Chennai. Can Craig Fulton's chargers ensure a smooth passage to the Olympics via the Asian Games?

"It's true that we were performing really well during the lead-up to the 2018 Asian Games and our Champions Trophy performance displayed that," Lalit Upadhyay stated with an air of reminiscence.

"There was only one match during the tournament in which we failed to do what was needed. This time around, we are doing extremely well and were at our dominant best at the Asian Champions Trophy. The most important factor with regard to our preparation is that we are mentally prepared for the big event and physically all set to go as well," he summed up.

At Jakarta, Lalit Upadhyay sprinted, latched onto an overhead and tapped the scoop in to score India's third goal against South Korea in the pool stages of the Asian Games. Is a repeat on the cards in Hangzhou?

"That was a team goal and quite unexpected but memorable," says the player from Uttar Pradesh with a laugh. "Right now we are more focussed on the outcome and goals are goals no matter how they come."

"Fitness is one of the most important factors in the modern game and I am happy that I have been able to maintain my fitness to a high enough level to earn the trust and confidence of the coaching team," added Lalit.

The Indian men will take on Uzbekistan in the first of their Pool A matches on September 24. The other teams drawn in Pool A are eight-time Asian Games gold medalists Pakistan, defending champions Japan, Singapore, and Bangladesh.

The Indians have won gold thrice - in 1966, 1998 and 2014.