Despite better fitness, young Indian hockey team concedes last-minute goal against Pakistan to draw 1-1 in Asia Cup 

On the eve of the India-Pakistan match at the Asia Cup men’s hockey tournament in Jakarta, India’s seasoned player SV Sunil didn't mince his words, saying there was no pressure on the players.

The actual competition on Monday, May 23, depicted a far different story. The pressure on the Indian team was evident.

India took the lead in the ninth minute through Karthi Selvam. Despite having 55 percent ball possession as compared to 45 percent by Pakistan, the Indians conceded a goal in the dying minutes of the high-voltage contest as Abdul Rana equalized in the 59th minute from a penalty corner.

The poor finish ended India’s hopes of garnering full points as the match finished with the two teams tied at 1-1.

Indian skipper Birendra Lakra admitted after the match that there is scope for improvement.

“The team is young," Lakra said in his post-match interaction with the commentator. "We hope to learn from this match and play better in the next match against Japan."

No doubt Indian hockey players have improved vastly on their fitness and there was no sign of slacking even in the last seconds of the highly competitive international contest. However, poor penalty corner conversion remains a concern.

India earned as many as eight penalty corners but could only convert one. Pakistan, meanwhile, were awarded four and converted one, that too in the last one minute of the match. Conceding a goal in the dying minutes is another area that needs to be improved.

The most heart-breaking incident of the Indian hockey squad conceding a goal in the last minute was at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. India were leading 1-0 against Poland, but the European team drew level in the penultimate minute of the contest to dash India’s hope of making it to the semifinals.

Despite being one-all, the Indian team still had a chance to defeat arch rivals Pakistan in the last 60 seconds. India’s Simranjeet Singh got an opportunity in the dying moments of the match but his shot went wide of the post.

The young Indian team is being guided by two-time Olympian Sardar Singh at the Asia Cup, which will also act as a World Cup qualifier. India are clubbed in Pool A with Pakistan, Japan and hosts Indonesia. The Pool B team comprises Malaysia, Korea, Oman and Bangladesh.

