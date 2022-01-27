Asia Cup 2022: India lose to South Korea in semis, will take on China in bronze medal clash

The Indian women's hockey team went down against South Korea in the first semi-final match of the Women's Asia Cup in Muscat on Wednesday, January 26. India lost to South Korea with a 2-3 scoreline.

The Indian hockey team started off fiercely, penetrating the Korean circle and troubling their defence from the word go. In the 3rd minute, veteran forward Vandana Katariya earned India an early penalty corner, but the Korean defense stood tall to stop the defending champions.

In the 12th minute, Lalremsiami nicked into the back of the nets after a long pass inside the circle, but the goal was ruled out as the scoreboard read 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.

India continued their attacking display at the start of the 2nd quarter with continuous runs, forcing Korea on the back foot. However, the Korean defense stepped up to clear the danger in the 16th minute.

After a running back and forth, Neha received the ball after a deflection from Korean defenders, and she struck the ball inside the nets to give her team the first goal in the 28th minute. The scoreboard read 1-0 at halftime.

The Korean team bounced back as skipper Eunbi Cheon managed to hit the ball inside the nets to equalize the score in the 31st minute. Despite Savita's save early on in the third quarter, Cheon found a way out.

Team India strived hard to attain the lead in the match but the Korean defense held their grounds to keep the danger at bay. Finally, in the 42nd minute, India earned a penalty corner which went in vain. Dragflick specialist Gurjit Kaur struck the ball, but it hit the goalpost and deflected away.

Seung Ju Lee made a quick run into India's circle to give Korea a 2-1 lead before the end of the third quarter. Korea rode on the momentum, as Hyejin Cho struck another goal in the 47th minute to attain a 3-1 lead.

Vandana Katariya and Lalremsiami penetrated runs inside the opposition's circle, and the Korean defense were kept under pressure despite a two-goal lead. Lalremsiami struck in the 54th minute and the scoreboard read 2-3 for India.

The Korean side were successful at keeping India away from scoring another goal, as they stopped India 2-3 by the final whistle.

Goals:

Vandana Katariya (28') and Lalremsiami (54') scored the two goals for India, while Eunbi Cheon (31'), Seung Ju Lee (45'), and Hyejin Cho (47') scored the three goals for Korea.

Asia Cup 2022: India vs China

India will be up against China in the Asia Cup bronze medal clash on January 28.

Meanwhile, Japan's impressive run at the Asia Cup got even better, as they defeated China 2-1 to reach the final.

India vs China

Timings: 06:00pm (IST)

