Asia Cup 2022: Indian men's hockey team ends up with 4-4 draw against Korea, will face Japan in bronze-medal clash

The Indian men's hockey team failed to make it to the 2022 Hero Asia Cup finals after playing out an electrifying 4-4 draw against Korea at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday (May 31).

In a nail-baiting contest, Nilam Sanjeep Xess (9'), Maninder Singh (21'), Sheshe Gowda BM (22'), and Mareeswaran Shakthivel (37') stepped up for India, while Jang Jonghyun (13'), Ji Woo Cheon (18'), Kim Jung Hoo (28'), and Jung Manjae (44') gave a tough fight to level the scores for the Korean side.

The finals spot came down to the goal difference factor. With Korea and Malaysia leading on goal difference in the Super 4s pool points table, it was a must-win situation for the Indian side to reach the final.

After finishing with a draw against South Korea, India will now take on Japan for a third-place clash.

Odisha Sports @sports_odisha



Odisha's young drag-flicker Nilam Sanjeep Xess scored a goal for India.



Well played, team #India fights hard but draws levels (4-4) against #Korea in the last Super4s Pool Match in the Hero Asia Cup at Jakarta, Indonesia.Odisha's young drag-flicker Nilam Sanjeep Xess scored a goal for India.Well played, team #India fights hard but draws levels (4-4) against #Korea in the last Super4s Pool Match in the Hero Asia Cup at Jakarta, Indonesia. Odisha's young drag-flicker Nilam Sanjeep Xess scored a goal for India. Well played, team 👏👏 https://t.co/J2wnQjEXcr

Asia Cup 2022: India will take on Japan in bronze medal clash

The Indian men's hockey team will now take on Japan in the bronze-medal clash on Wednesday (June 1).

The Birendra Lakra-led Indian side have already faced Japan twice in the hockey tournament. First, Japan defeated the young Indian side 2-5 in a pool stage match on Tuesday (May 24).

However, the Indian men's hockey team humbled Japan 2-1 to avenge their loss in the next Super 4s match at the ongoing Hero Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday (May 28).

India vs Japan bronze medal match details:

Date: June 1, 2022; Timings: 2:00pm (IST)

Live streaming details:

The Asia Cup 2022 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 SD + HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Also read: Indian women's hockey skipper Savita Punia sheds light on teams preparations ahead of 2021/22 FIH Pro League away matches

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far