Asia Cup 2022: [Watch] Abdul Rana scores last-minute equalizer against Indian men's hockey team to play out 1-1 draw  

Indian Men's hockey team Asia Cup 2022 (Pic Credit: Hockey India)
Indian Men's hockey team Asia Cup 2022 (Pic Credit: Hockey India)
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified May 23, 2022 10:11 PM IST
News

The Indian men's hockey team ended their opening clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in a 1-1 draw at the 2022 Hero Men's Asia Cup on Monday (May 23). The prestigious men's hockey tournament is being held at GBK Sports Complex from May 23 to June 1 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Indian side drew first blood. Debutant Selvam Karthi couldn't have asked for a better start to his international career, as he struck a goal in the first quarter to provide his team with an early advantage. The defending champions took a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute.

Although his first goal didn't end up in a winning effort for the Indian side, a positive start to Karthi's career will definitely be a confidence booster.

Both India and Pakistan have won the Asia Cup title thrice. India won the title in 2003, 2007, and 2017. Meanwhile, Pakistan were crowned Asia Cup champions in 1982, 1985, and 1989.

Here are the highlights from our first match against Pakistan in the Hero Asia Cup 2022, which took place at the GBK Hockey field in Jakarta, Indonesia.#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HeroAsiaCup #INDvsPAK #MatchDay @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI https://t.co/tQxEzIdjFM

Turning point of India vs Pakistan match

India conceded a late goal as Abdul Rana scored a last-minute equaliser (59') to help his side seize a draw from the jaws of defeat in the dying minutes of the fourth quarter.

Mubashar Ali took a drag-flick towards the end, which was deflected by the first Indian rusher. However, Rana was in a good position on the field to collect the ball and strike it past the Indian goalkeeper.

Debutant goal-keeper Pakistan's Akmal Hussain was adjudged Man of the Match.

You can watch the last-minute goal by Pakistan below:

G O A L by Pakistan 🇵🇰 🥳Abdul Waheed scored the goal at the last minute and match ended with 1-1 Draw. Well played green shirts ♥#PAKvIND #AsiaCup2022https://t.co/ezba2rDjqQ

Asia Cup Men's Hockey 2022: India Schedule

Match 1: India vs Pakistan

Date: May 23, 2022 Timing: 05:00 pm IST

Match 2: Japan vs India

Date: May 24, 2022 Timing: 05:00 pm IST

Match 3: India vs Indonesia

Date: May 26, 2022 Timing: 05:00 pm IST

Also Read Article Continues below

Asia Cup 2022: Live streaming details

Star Sports have the broadcasting rights for the 2022 Asia Cup matches. Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD will telecast the match while live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Also read: Hockey: Twitter reactions as India and Pakistan play out a 1-1 draw in Asia Cup opener

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
हिन्दी