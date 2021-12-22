Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India beat Pakistan to win bronze

The Indian hockey team defeated arch rivals Pakistan by a 4-3 scoreline to win a bronze medal in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021. The match took place in Dhaka on Wednesday (December 22).

Harmanpreet started strongly in the match, earning back-to-back penalty corner chances in the first few minutes of the match. After missing out on three penalty corners, Harmanpreet went past Amjad Ali to smash the ball into the nets for the first goal.

Pakistan looked rattled after conceding early in the first quarter. The arch rivals sustained the pressure imposed by Indian midfielders. Pakistan forward Arfraz scored the equalizer for Pakistan in the 11th minute.

India's Hardik and Pakistan's Abu Baker were shown green cards, taking the team's strength down to 10 for a few minutes in the middle.

Harmanpreet fetched the sixth penalty corner for India, but Pakistan defended it well to deny Harmanpreet a goal in the 22nd minute of the second quarter. In the 27th minute, India earned yet another penalty corner but Amzad Ali made a good save to to keep the game level.

India's PC conversion rate has not been up to the mark in the tournament as they failed to convert yet another one in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Suraj Karkera pulled a stunning save from an excellent counterattack by the Pakistan forwards. At half-time, India and Pakistan were tied at 1-1.

India were ahead with 57% to 43% in possession in the first half, with 13 circle penetration to Pakistan's 9. India earned eight PCs in comparison to Pakistan's one at the half-time interval.

Akashdeep missed a chance, while the arch-rivals got their second penalty corner chance of the match at the 33rd minute in the third quarter. Rana scored for the men in green to give them a 2-1 advantage in the match.

India keeper Pathak made a good save in the 40th minute to deny Pakistan another goal. Harmanpreet missed yet another chance to convert a PC in the 41st minute.

India pulled one back just before the whistle as Sumit scored an equalizer for India in the 45th minute of the third quarter. The scoreline read 2-2.

Pakistan were one man down again with Afraz getting a yellow card. India made the most of it as Varun Kumar converted the next PC to make it 3-2 for India in the 53rd minute.

Soon after Hardik's yellow card, Akashdeep Singh struck a stunning field goal to make it 4-2 for India in the 57th minute of the match. Pakistan pulled one goal back in the very next moment via Nadeem. With the scoreline reading 3-4 in favor of India, the match hung in the balance.

The Indian keeper made a good effort to deny Pakistan the all-important equalizer in the 59th minute. It was enough to see the Men in Blue take home the bronze medal on the night.

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Japan vs South Korea schedule

Japan will be up against South Korea for the summit clash.

Japan vs South Korea (Gold Medal)

Date: Wednesday, December 22.

Time: 5:30 pm IST

