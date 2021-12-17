Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India wins 3-1 against Pakistan

India outpowered Pakistan with a 3-1 scoreline in the ongoing 2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka on Friday (December 17). With this win, India consolidated their position at the top of the table.

Defending champions India got to a cagey start trying to make inroads from the left flank. Akashdeep got a green card early in the match. Soon after, Muhammad Hammadudin pulled off a brilliant check to block the inform Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, just inside the D.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta and Ajaz Ahmad covered up well and laced the ball with trickery. But India continued to be dominant throughout the first quarter.

Harmanpreet Singh grabbed a penalty corner opportunity to score the first goal of the match. Meanwhile, Sumit made a good interception and launched an attack on the disciplined and balanced Pakistan side.

The Men in Blue changed gears as a diving Sumit took control of the ball to send in a cross. However, neither of the two Indian players at the second post managed to make contact as the scoreboard remained at 1-0.

Pakistan, who have always been a better PC handling side than a fleeting one, lost initial possession.

The contest in Dhaka was fizzling out. Both sides kept rolling the ball around. Shilanand Lakra got a free run inside the attacking third and Ali Mubashar tracked down a squeaky clean tackle in the middle.

A key element between the arch rivals was the Men in Blue's neat defensive work. Akashdeep Singh slid through to seal the second goal of the match for the reigning champions in the 42'.

Moments later, Pakistan's Junaid Manzoor flicked past Krishan Bahadur Pathak to pull their first goal for the team. The scoreboard read 2-1 in the third quarter.

During the 47' skipper, Manpreet Singh was brilliant, as Pakistan were denied a Penalty Corner via a video referral.

Suraj Karkera blocked the opponents, while India launched a counter to win a penalty corner. Harmanpreet Singh once again demonstrated his clear stroke play in the 54'. Harmanpreet scored India's third goal while scoring his second of the day to give the team a 3-1 lead.

Asian Champions Trophy: Team India schedule

India vs Malaysia: December 18

India vs Japan: December 19

Edited by Aditya Singh