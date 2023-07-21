Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Where to purchase tickets?

Hockey India has officially started selling tickets for the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, set to kick off on August 3, 2023, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore.

The announcement was made by the Secretary General of Hockey India, Shri Bhola Nath Singh, signifying the start of the ticket-purchasing process. To mark this auspicious occasion, the first ticket was presented to Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Hon'ble Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu.

Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey, the President of Hockey India, expressed his joy in welcoming back fans to witness the long-awaited return of hockey action in Chennai. After a considerable wait, hockey enthusiasts can now look forward to thrilling matches in the city once again.

With great anticipation, the six participating teams are preparing to give their all in pursuit of victory at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai. Hockey enthusiasts from across the globe are cordially invited to come and witness this thrilling sporting spectacle.

For those eager to secure their seats, online ticket sales are now available on the official website, https://in.ticketgenie.in/Tickets/Hero-Asian-Champions-Trophy-2023, since July 20, 2023.

Fans can easily access the website to purchase their tickets, ensuring they do not miss out on the epic hockey battles that are about to unfold in Chennai.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Unveiling 'Bomman' the Endearing Mascot in Chennai

The Asian Champions Trophy, 2023 received an exciting boost as the tournament's official mascot, "Bomman," was unveiled with great fanfare at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore.

The endearing mascot, named "Bomman," finds its inspiration in the heartwarming Oscar-winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers." The documentary follows Bomman, a caring caretaker of orphaned baby elephants Raghu and Bellie from indigenous tribes in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

The unveiling event was graced by the esteemed presence of Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu. Prominent dignitaries, including Dilip Tirkey (President), Bhola Nath Singh (Secretary General), Sekar J. Manoharan (Treasurer) of Hockey India, and renowned state Olympians, were present.

The mascot "Bomman" embodies the essence of compassion, care, and resilience, reflecting the spirit of the people of Tamil Nadu. The mascot symbolizes unity and harmony as teams from India, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, and China compete in a battle of skill and determination.

As the Asian Champions Trophy returns to Chennai, hockey enthusiasts are gearing up to witness an unforgettable sporting spectacle. After a prolonged wait, the city will once again reverberate with cheers and applause as top-notch athletes showcase their prowess on the hockey field.