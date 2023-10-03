Asian Games 2023 Hockey Points Table: Updated standings after Day 10

India Women have emerged as the undisputed leaders in the preliminary round of the Asian Games hockey tournament. With a near impeccable record of four wins and a draw in five games, India have reached the semifinals.

The points table reflects India's dominance, with 10 points, level with South Korea. India's goal-scoring prowess has been remarkable, with 33 goals scored and just one conceded.

Notably, India's closest competitor in the group stage, South Korea, also have 10 points, but India clinched the top spot due to their superior goal difference. South Korea have managed 17 goals for and one against,

Leading the charge for India is the prolific Sangita Kumari, who has showcased her scoring prowess with five goals in four games.

Malaysia are third position with six points. Singapore are fourth with three points, while Hong Kong ended the preliminary round without a point.

India triumph with a 13-goal blitzkrieg against Hong Kong

India convincingly beat Hong Kong, China, in their last preliminary round game of the Women's Hockey, displaying their dominance, scoring 13 unanswered goals.

They have showcased impeccable goal-scoring precision, converting 100% of their field goals and penalty corners. The offensive onslaught has been led by standout performances.

Deepika has notched up an impressive hat-trick with goals in the 55th, 58th, and 54th minutes. Kumari Sangita and V. Katariya demonstrated their scoring ability with goals in the 55th, 27th, 48th, 16th and the second minutes.

Navneet Kaur added to the scoring in the 58th minute. The Indian defence, commanded by Captain Savita, remained unyielding, securing a clean sheet against Hong Kong. Notable performances included Ekka DG's 100% efficiency in penalty corners and goalkeeper Savita's outstanding leadership.

India's absolute control was evident in their 100% shooting efficiency, scoring all seven field goals and six penalty corners attempted. The win solidifies India's position as a formidable force in the Women's Hockey Asian Games 2023 as they advance to the next stage with an unblemished record.