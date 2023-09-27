Asian Games 2023 Hockey Points Table: Updated standings after Day 3

The Asian Games 2023 are progressing featuring over 40 various sports in Hangzhou. Of the long list, Hockey has been one of the standout games fascinating watchers with thrilling encounters. Notably, India is one of the teams partaking in the sport with a pool of talented and amateur players.

The Indian men's hockey team began their Asiad journey on a positive note by defeating Uzbekistan in a dominant fashion with a scoreline of 16-0. Although the first quarter began slow with 2-0, they reached 7-0 in the subsequent quarter, turning it to 12-0 in the next, and ultimately closing the match with 16-0.

The side next encountered Singapore in their following match, and once again stunned the masses with their brilliance. It was once again a one-sided match for India, registering a compelling win by 16-1.

The first quarter relevantly was slower than the others as India could only manage a single goal, but in the impending quarters, they managed 6-10, 11-0, and 16-1 respectively.

Indian men's hockey team position on the points table of Asian Games 2023

Two consecutive wins gave the Indian men's hockey team a total of six points which placed them on the top of the points table. Notably, India are placed in preliminary men's pool A along with Japan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Singapore.

The team is now to play three more games in this stage and will strive to commence the momentum in order to keep the medal hopes alive in the Asian Games 2023.

Second on the table of pool A are Japan sharing the same fate as India. Whereas, Pakistan are placed next in the Asian Games 2023 hockey rankings for men.

Both the teams have featured in two games, and have conceded no loss. Despite having six points each, what sets the three teams apart on the table is the significant variation in their goal differences.

India leads the pack with an impressive goal difference of 31, followed by Japan and Pakistan with goal differences of 14 each.