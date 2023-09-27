Asian Games 2023 Hockey Points Table: Updated standings after Day 4

India are currently placed second in the points table in the preliminary hockey Women’s Pool A in the Asian Games 2023. They defeated Singapore 13-0 at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou. It also happened to be India’s third win against Singapore since 2014 in as many meetings.

With three points and a goal difference of 13 thus far, India have looked a force to be reckoned with. Republic of Korea are on top of the table with six points and a goal difference of 11. Singapore, in the meantime, lost two matches on the trot and are placed at the bottom with a goal difference of -17.

India’s second match in their pool is against Malaysia on Friday, September 29. Singapore will be looking to make amends when they face Hong Kong in their next match on the same day.

Sangita scores hat-trick to take India through to victory

India dominated Singapore right from the word go. Udita helped India open their account in the match by converting a penalty corner. India took a lead of 5-0 in the first quarter and did not allow their opponent any breathing space whatsoever.

At the end of the third quarter, India stormed into a lead of 8-0. Singapore showed great defence in the third quarter as India could only manage one more goal to make it 9-0.

In the 53rd minute of the match, Sangita scored her third goal and a hat-trick, helping India to a 13-0 win. In the 55th minute, Sonika netted one, but the goal was not counted because of obstruction of sight after Singapore opted for a referral.

Overall, India would be happy with the way they performed, but tougher challenges lie ahead of them in the tournament. It remains to be seen if Sangita and Co. can carry their form in the rest of the league matches.