Asian Games 2023 Hockey Points Table: Updated standings after Day 6

After a satisfying win, the Indian women's hockey team has emerged as the big favorite to clinch gold in the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

The team, led by Savita, has shown impressive performance in their first two matches, winning both and amassing a remarkable goal difference.

With an unblemished record, India has played two matches, defeating Singapore in a commanding fashion with a scoreline of 13-0 and overpowering Malaysia in their latest encounter.

The team's offensive prowess is evident in their goal tally, having scored an astounding 19 goals while maintaining a clean sheet and conceding none.

The current points table reflects India's dominance, with a total of 6 points. Trailing closely behind are South Korea and Malaysia, with 6 and 3 points, respectively. Singapore and Hong Kong, China, lag behind with 3 and 0 points, respectively.

India's relentless pursuit of victory has not only secured their position as table-toppers but has also set the stage for a potential gold medal run.

India continues its dominant streak with a convincing 6-0 win over Malaysia

The Indian women's hockey team continued their triumphant run at the Asian Games, overpowering Malaysia 6-0 in a Pool-A clash in Hangzhou. The team's commanding performance, following their emphatic 13-0 win over Singapore, solidified their status as a formidable force in the competition.

The game unfolded with relentless attacking from India right from the start, as Monika's field strike in the seventh minute set the tone for the encounter. Vice-captain Deep Grace Eda doubled the lead a minute later, converting India's first penalty corner.

The first quarter witnessed a goal fest, with Navneet Kaur and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke adding to the tally in the 11th and 15th minutes, respectively.

Sangita Kumari continued India's dominance, finding the net in the 24th minute with a reverse flick. Despite Malaysia's goalkeeper AB Mashitah's brilliance in denying India a penalty corner conversion, Lalremsiami's efforts ensured a 5-0 lead at halftime.

The second half saw Malaysia regaining composure, offering a more compact defense. However, Lalremsiami's field goal in the 50th minute sealed India's triumph.

Despite several penalty corners, India couldn't capitalize further. With this win, India maintains their unbeaten record and sets the stage for a crucial match against Korea on Sunday.

The Indian team, under the leadership of Savita, remains a strong contender for the gold medal.