Asian Games 2023 Hockey Points Table: Updated standings after Day 9

The Indian men's hockey team defeated Bangladesh 12-0 in their final Pool match to qualify for the semi-final of the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh converted two penalty corners within the first five minutes of the match to make it 2-0. Bangladesh defended well in the remaining minutes of the first quarter and did not concede any more goals.

The second quarter saw India score four more goals to take a 6-0 lead at half-time. Mandeep Singh scored twice, while Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Amit Rohidas scored one each for the team.

Harmanpreet Singh scored the first goal of the second half for India in the 32nd minute to complete his hat-trick. Abhishek then helped India to complete the third quarter with an 8-0 lead.

In the final quarter, Abhishek assisted Mandeep Singh to open the proceedings in the 46th minute. Nilakanta Sharma followed it up with a field goal in the next minute. In the final few minutes of the match, Gurjant Singh and Abhishek scored for the team to make it 12-0.

India end Group stage of Asian Games Men's Hockey at the top of the table

With a win against Bangladesh, the Indian men's hockey team finished their Asian Games pool stage at the top of the points table with five wins from five matches and 15 points. They are the only unbeaten side in Pool A and will play their semi-final match on October 4.

Japan finished in the second spot with four wins and 12 points. The team's only loss came against India. Pakistan, who had lost to India and Japan, finished in the third spot with three wins from five matches.

Bangladesh ended their pool stage with two wins and six points, while Uzbekistan finished with one win and three points. Singapore are the only team in Pool A without any win and ended the pool stage in sixth spot.